Christian Heritage School opened its season with a 21-14 defeat against visiting North Cobb Christian Friday night.
After the game was tied at 7 at halftime, Christian Heritage (0-1) led North Cobb Christian (1-0) 14-7 in the third quarter, but the visitors scored two straight touchdowns, one in the third and one in the fourth, to take the win.
"It was a really good football game between Christian Heritage and North Cobb Christian as it usually is," Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag said. "I was proud of our effort and intensity."
Christian Heritage quarterback Carter Triplett was 8-for-19 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.
Wyatt Brumlow caught one score, a 29-yarder, and Sam Wooten caught Christian Heritage’s second touchdown to put the Lions ahead 14-7 just under a minute into the second half.
Trey Priester rushed for two touchdowns for the Eagles.
The Lions have played North Cobb Christian every year since 2016. The Eagles were in Christian Heritage’s region previously, but stayed on the Lions’ schedule despite bumping up to Class 2A this season.
North Cobb Christian’s win breaks a streak of three straight victories by Christian Heritage in the season.
Triplett, a sophomore who transferred from Sonoraville this offseason, was making his first start for the Lions.
"He handled himself well for a 15-year-old out there on a big stage against a really good team for his first start," Poag said of Triplett. "He's got a bright future."
Christian Heritage travels to Temple Friday for a game at 7:30 p.m. The next three contests for the Lions are on the road. Games against Darlington and Pickens follow the Temple contest. Christian Heritage won’t return for a home game until a Sept. 23 game against St. Francis.
North Cobb Christian hosts Ridgeland Friday.
