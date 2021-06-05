2020 class finally set for induction into GACA Hall of Fame

The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, headquartered in Dalton, will finally induct the 2020 class into the GACA Hall of Fame this morning at the Dalton Convention Center. The class was originally selected in 2019 and scheduled for induction last May, but the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
The 2020 inductees are:
Cecil Barber: Barber was a high school head coach for 33 years. His induction is for his baseball accomplishments, but he was also outstanding as a football coach. He coached baseball for 28 years at Clinch County High in Homerville. His record was 436-201. He won 13 region championships, one state runner-up and 6 state championships. He was named GACA Coach of the Year eight times.
He was president of the Georgia Dugout Club in 2000-01, and in 2005 the Clinch County baseball field was named for him. He was athletics director and head football coach at Clinch County from 1994 until 2004. In football he won three region championships and won the state championship in 2002.
Max Bass: The induction of coach Bass into the GACA Hall of Fame is a long time coming. He was born in Opp, Alabama. He and his wife Nancy have two children and four grandchildren.
Coach Bass, or "Hoss," gave 29 great years to the Newnan community as the head football coach at Newnan High School. He won 216 games, eight region championships and had one state runner-up. His loyalty to the community was second to none. He was president of the Optimist Club, president of the Coweta County Educators Association and was the first person selected to the Coweta Hall of Fame.
Cecil Flowe: Flowe's career in high school athletics spans over decades. He was first involved as a baseball umpire from 1973-1995. In the early 1980s, coach Flowe started his tenure as head coach, which spanned 28 years.
Flowe spent three years as head wrestling coach at Sequoyah High School, four years as head wrestling coach at Stone Mountain High School and 21 years as head football coach at Parkview High School in Lilburn. As a wrestling coach, he had a winning percentage of 71.4, winning 28 meets and four tournaments. At Parkview, Flowe had a record of 197-67, winning six region titles, two state runner-up finishes and four state championships. Three of the state championships came in a three-year stretch from 2000-2002, when Parkview went on a 47-game winning streak in Class 5A, then Georgia's largest classification. He was the GACA Coach of the Year nine times and the Atlanta Touchdown Club Coach of the Year four times.
He was on the Gwinnett County Touchdown Club executive board from 2000 to 2012.
A.C. McCullers: McCullers is a 52-year coaching veteran, with 48 years as a girls basketball coach, three years as a head football coach and 10 years head golf coach.
He coached five years at North Whitfield High School in Whitfield County, 26 years at Morrow High, three years at Union Grove High and 12 years at Strong Rock Christian in Locust Grove. He was the women's basketball coach for six seasons at Clayton State University.
As a high school girls basketball coach, his record was 877-336, and he won 12 region championships, four state championships and was state runner-up twice. His teams won 91 straight games versus Georgia teams from 1988-91. He coached eight prep All-Americans, and 62 players earned scholarships. He was named coach of the year 12 times by the GACA, and in 1997 he became the winningest girls basketball coach in Georgia.
He served as GACA Hall of Fame selection committee chairman, GHSA state girls basketball chairman and was floor marshal for basketball at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Steve Pardue: A native of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Pardue coached football for 24 years. He spent 17 years as head coach at LaGrange High and three years at East Coweta High. At LaGrange, he won eight region championships and three 3A state championships.
He was named Coach of the Year 11 times by GACA. Georgia High School Football Daily named him the Coach of the Decade in 2010. He served on the GACA executive board, as GACA Hall of Fame Committee chairman, GACA state football chairman and on the advisory board for the Atlanta Falcons First and Ten Foundation.
Bill Thorn: Thorn was a high school head coach for over 50 years and primarily coached football, boys and girls track and boys and girls cross country.
He coached at Georgia Military Academy for four years, Headland High School in East Point for 10 years, Colonial Hills Christian School in East Point six years, Fayette Christian in Fayetteville two years and Landmark Christian in Fairburn for 30 years. He was a co-founder of Landmark Christian when it opened in 1989.
Thorn retired from coaching in 2019 at 88, ending his career with another state championship in boys track. In his career he won 42 state championships, was state runner-up 20 times and won 58 region championships.
