Editor's note: Pick up a copy of the Daily Citizen-News 2020 High School Football Season Preview in the Aug. 29/30 weekend edition of the newspaper.
The 2020 high school football season in Northwest Georgia has already been unlike any other, and it hasn’t even started yet.
Kickoff is finally set for Friday for season-opening games after months of swirling questions due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Will there be a season? What will it look like? How safely can the season be played?
It’s taken months of formulating by school administrators, public health officials and the Georgia High School Association, which have wrestled with these same questions daily, but a plan has been put in place.
From the cancellation of spring practice to delayed and heavily restricted workouts to a two-week delay for the start of the season, local teams have dealt with it all, shrugged it off and forged on with the intent of playing.
“It kind of sticks your mind,” Christian Heritage School head coach Jay Poag said of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s hard not to think about, but our mindset is to keep going and control what we can control.”
That’s all the teams can do, is to control what can be controlled, and they’ve done their part in the offseason.
Teams could control the at-home workouts they were forced into in the spring months with all organized sporting activities restricted, and they’ve done that.
Teams could control their following of the GHSA regulations designed to help return to workouts, from sanitizing to distancing to limiting group sizes, and they’ve done that.
Teams can control their ability to practice hard in hopes of playing, and they’re doing that.
All of that has led to a season that is scheduled to start on Friday.
There are still so many questions still remaining.
What will the product be like on the field? How will cases within each school and team affect each squad? If the season is started, will it be finished?
The 2020 reality is that the high school football season will have to be played with uncertainty and questions always looming like a storm cloud overhead.
But, there are plenty of on-field questions to resolve, too.
How does Dalton fill the void left by All-American running back Jahmyr Gibbs? How does North Murray follow up its best season in school history? How do the schools that underwent a coaching change this offseason, Southeast Whitfield and Coahulla Creek, fare in season one under their new leaders?
These are the kind of questions that can be answered on the field if the 2020 season can be played and completed.
Let’s hope we get to see them answered.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor of the Daily Citizen-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.