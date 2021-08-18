2021 High School Football Preview: Area programs search for 'the winning formula'

It's unknown.
It's elusive.
It's different for everyone.
It's something the coaching staff and players at each of our area high school football programs are searching for as the 2021 season kicks off on Friday.
Their winning formula.
"That phrase 'winning formula' is something that all coaches would like to know what it is," said Coahulla Creek head coach Danny Wilson. "If we did, we'd sell it and be able to retire somewhere."
"I wish I knew the end answer," Northwest Whitfield head coach Josh Robinson said when asked what the Bruins' recipe for success will be in 2021. "I could fix the bad stuff and run with the good stuff."
Each football team is different, with players with different skill levels and varying levels of experience.
Many factors can play into a successful season, including health, scheduling luck, some players stepping up to perform beyond what was expected.
In our high school football preview, we consider what needs to happen for each of our local programs to have a successful season.
What might lead Christian Heritage to another region championship? What has to happen for the proud Dalton High football program to rebound from a down season? What's it going to take for Coahulla Creek and Southeast Whitfield to keep building into perennial winners?
One of the main components of a winning formula in 2021 may be "COVID-19 luck." Several area programs had games canceled or shifted or postponed last year because of the virus, and that's still a real possibility this year.
"We're much more prepared for it because of what we went through last year," said Wilson, whose Colts had two games delayed and had to make them up on weekdays later in the season.
As the coaches know, a winning formula can be outlined, but each program's plan will be tested on the field.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor of the Daily Citizen-News.
