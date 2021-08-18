Dalton High School football players aren't trying to forget how the 2020 season went.
They're trying to make sure it doesn't happen again.
"In the locker room, we have little posters in the lockers that say '2-7,'" said Karim Page, a senior wide receiver who was on the team that finished 2-7 last season, the fewest wins for a Dalton team since the 1940s. "We've got to have discipline every day."
Kit Carpenter, a former Dalton High player and defensive coordinator who landed the head coaching job in February after former coach Matt Land resigned, said the players are using last year's results to "fuel" improvement for 2021.
"Being at Dalton, the expectations are high regardless," Carpenter said. "It's added a little bit of fuel to the fire, absolutely."
Carpenter, a 1993 Dalton High graduate who played at N.C. State University, has coached at Dalton for the last 20 years and had been in charge of the defense since 2009 under Land. He knows the expectations of Dalton fans, and he knows the task in front of his team: Win.
"We've been very very lucky to have the coaches that we've had before us that have really laid the foundation for what it takes to be successful," Carpenter said. "All we really did is just keep on keeping on. It's not really been too difficult to get going because everybody understands the expectations."
That doesn't mean Carpenter isn't putting his own stamp on the program. Page, who Carpenter said will be instrumental to any Catamount success this season, senses a change under his new leader.
"It's kinda been different than coach Land. I feel like he (Carpenter) is a good coach, and he can take us far," Page said. "We've been working hard and coming together as a team. We've got a couple more steps we need to take. If we just follow coach's direction, we'll be fine this year."
So how do the Catamounts take those next steps?
Carpenter said the key to Dalton winning is establishing program-wide discipline.
"For us, it's going to have to be discipline and playing hard," Carpenter said. "If we can establish the discipline in our program we'll be successful regardless of what's on the scoreboard."
Of course, Carpenter said, they want to see success on the scoreboard, too.
Dalton starts the season at Calhoun on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The Calhoun game was a big loss last season at Harmon Field for the Catamounts. During the rest of the season the Catamounts stayed pretty competitive during a tough Region 5-6A schedule, but couldn't finish many of those competitive games with wins.
After the Calhoun game and tuneups against Ridgeland and North Forsyth, it's off to region play for the Catamounts.
"We play in a really, really difficult region, so every game is going to be a litmus test, because we'll be undersized," Carpenter said. "It's really for us an opportunity to display what kind of heart we have and what kind of team we are. We'll have to go and prove it every week."
Dalton
Mascot: Catamounts
Colors: Red and white
Classification: Region 5-6A
Head coach: Kit Carpenter
Last year's record: 2-7
Key losses
QB Ashton Blackwell (transfer)
DB Parker Adams
DB Mauricio Quintero
RB Maurice Howard
Key players
WR, DB Karim Page, senior
RB Tyson Greenwade, junior
WR, RB Luke Blanchard, junior
Circled on the schedule
@ Calhoun, Aug. 20
• A blowout loss at home to Calhoun started the 2020 season for Dalton. Can the Cats get off to a better start in 2021?
Carrollton, Sept. 17
• The Catamounts open Region 5-6A play with the defending region champs at home. Dalton played Carrollton pretty close last year, falling by 10 to the eventual state quarterfinalists.
@ Paulding County, Oct. 29
• The Catamounts' only Region 5-6A win of 2020 came against South Paulding. By this point in the 2021 season, the Catamounts hope to need this win for playoff purposes.
Region 5-6A
Alexander
Carrollton
Dalton
Douglas County
East Paulding
Paulding County
Rome
South Paulding
