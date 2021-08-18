2021 High School Football Preview: Keeping experienced core healthy, securing wins in close games keys for Coahulla Creek

VARNELL -- Head coach Danny Wilson says the 2021 Coahulla Creek High School football team has something the school hasn't seen in its football team since the program began in 2011.
Age and experience.
"We're old. We've got a lot of juniors and seniors that have played a lot of football," Wilson said. "We've never not counted on sophomores before. Not that we won't have some sophomores play, because we will. We're a little more junior- and senior-laden, and that usually results in being a little bit more competitive. We're excited about that."
"We've got a lot of guys coming back, a lot of returners," said one of those returners, senior running back Tyler Locklear.
Locklear will be relied on to help the Colts offense go, along with quarterback Kace Kinnamon. Kinnamon is another key Creek player who fits in with that age and experience theme. He started last year as a sophomore for the Colts.
"He had a great year for a sophomore," Wilson said. "He made some mistakes, but he's a year older and a year stronger. We expect big things out of Kace Kinnamon. That position is huge for anybody."
That older and more experienced core is a key for the Colts program to keep making progress, said Wilson, who is in his second year as head coach.
The Colts finished 2-8 last season, but that record is deceiving at first glance, Wilson said.
"The progress was the gap that we closed," he said. "In those 10 games, six of them we took into the fourth quarter. And that's never happened before here."
The goal now becomes to turn those close games into more wins, and the Colts have added coaching experience to the mix.
Vic Grider, a winner of three state titles in 22 years as head coach of Tennessee's South Pittsburg High School, joined the staff this offseason.
"The goal is to be able to compete in every one of them (games) and have a chance to win, so obviously we do want to take the next step and be able to convert those into wins when we get into the fourth quarter," Wilson said.
Wilson said to do that, his experienced core will need to stay on the field.
"We've got to stay healthy. Our depth is thin right now," Wilson said. "We've got to get some guys that are younger and haven't played as much, we've got to get them as many reps (repetitions) as possible in practice. We're old, but a little thin, so we're going to have to stay healthy in that category. If that happens, I do believe we'll be competitive, especially in our region games."
Staying healthy hasn't happened in the last couple of seasons. Locklear missed a few games last year with a leg injury. Will Bates, who was to be the Colts' only returning starter on the offensive line last season, injured his knee before the season and missed it altogether.
"It really hurt honestly, because I love being out here," Bates, now a senior, said. "This year, getting back to it, it feels good to be around the boys."
Bates said the goal for his senior year, after a long time away from the field, is simple.
"We want to try to make our first playoff trip this year," he said. "That would be big for the team and the school."
Coahulla Creek
Mascot: Colts
Colors: Navy and silver
Classification: Region 6-3A
Head coach: Danny Wilson
Last year's record: 2-8
Key losses
RB/LB Titus Underwood
LB Mason Milstead
DL Adam Alexander
Key players
RB Tyler Locklear, senior
QB Kace Kinnamon, junior
WR/DB Justin Baker, senior
DB Manny Dominguez, junior
OL/DL Will Bates, senior
Circled on the schedule
@ Northwest Whitfield, Aug. 20
• Coahulla Creek opens the season against its fellow Northern Whitfield County rival in the Bruins. It's an opportunity for Creek to set the tone for the season against a Class 4A playoff team from a year ago.
@ Murray County, Oct. 1
• The Colts travel to Chatsworth to face Murray County. Last year's matchup was a 15-7 tilt in favor of Murray.
Sonoraville, Nov. 5
• Coahulla Creek closes the regular season with a home game against Sonoraville in a contest that could have playoff implications.
Region 6-3A
Adairsville
Coahulla Creek
LaFayette
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Murray County
North Murray
Ringgold
Rockmart
Sonoraville
