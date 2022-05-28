First team
• Player of the Year: Jax Abernathy, sophomore, Christian Heritage (guard): 24.8 points per game; 5 rebounds per game; 2 assists per game; 2 steals per game. Shot 60% on two-point attempts. Scored 53 points in a game. Region 7-A Private first team. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) All-State selection.
• Payton Baker, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 19 points per game; 9 rebounds per game. Scored 20 or more points in 16 games. Tallied 12 double-doubles. Region 7-4A first team.
• Will Locke, senior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 13 points per game; 6.5 rebounds per game; 2 steals per game. Region 6-3A first team.
• Cal Rich, junior, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 21.8 points per game; 9.6 rebounds per game; 2.8 blocks per game. Tallied 1 triple-double and 15 double-doubles. Piled up 43 points, 14 rebounds and 8 blocks in a game. Region 7-4A first team.
• Carson Weaver, senior, Murray County (guard/forward): 14.8 points per game; 1.7 assists per game; 9.8 rebounds per game; 2.1 steals per game. Region 6-3A first team.
Second team
• Will Anderson, senior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 12 points per game; 2 steals per game. Knocked down 85 3-pointers. Region 7-4A first team.
• Mario Edwards, senior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 12 points per game; 1.6 steals per game. Region 6-3A second team.
• Chandler Jackson, senior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 11 points per game; 3 assists per game. Region 7-4A first team.
• Zundra Jackson, sophomore, Christian Heritage (guard): 14.6 points per game; 4 steals per game; 5 assists per game; Region 7-A Private second team.
• Tad Stone, junior, Murray County (guard): 12.2 points per game; 6.3 rebounds per game; 2 assists per game; 1.9 steals per game. Region 6-3A first team.
Third team
• Seth Griffin, junior, North Murray (guard): Region 6-3A second team.
• Collin Hall, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 11 points per game; 9 rebounds per game; 3 steals per game.
• Cash Hare, sophomore, Christian Heritage (forward): 8.3 points per game; 9 rebounds per game; 2 assists per game. Region 7-A Private honorable mention.
• Lucas Mulkey, senior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 11 points per game; 2 steals per game. Region 6-3A second team.
• Chaz Ramsey, junior, Dalton (forward): 10.2 points per game; 7.4 rebounds per game; 1.5 blocks per game. Region 5-6A honorable mention.
Honorable mention
• Christian Heritage: Braden Koneman.
• Dalton: Eli Burt, Drew Snyder.
• Dalton Academy: Malik Holland, EJ Mahoney.
• North Murray: Judson Petty.
• Southeast Whitfield: Victor Arrellin, Job Willis.
