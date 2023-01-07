Player of the Year: Tyson Greenwade, senior, Dalton (running back) — 260 carries for 1,914 yards and 23 touchdowns; nine catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Region 7-5A Player of the Year.
First team
Offense
Quarterback: Seth Griffin, senior, North Murray — 2,748 passing yards and 25 touchdowns; 139 carries for 788 yards and 15 touchdowns. Class 2A passing leader. Region 7-2A Offensive Player of the Year.
Quarterback: Kace Kinnamon, senior, Coahulla Creek — 2,254 passing yards and 21 touchdowns; 44 carries for 519 yards and five touchdowns. Class 3A passing leader. Region 6-3A Offensive Player of the Year.
Quarterback: Owen Brooker, senior, Northwest Whitfield — 2,413 passing yards and 24 touchdowns; 90 carries for 510 yards and seven touchdowns. Class 4A passing leader. Region 7-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Running back: Eli Thomason, senior, Christian Heritage School (running back/linebacker/punter) — 1,542 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns; 23 catches for 528 yards and six touchdowns; 118 tackles; 11 tackles for loss; 38 yards per punt. Region 7-A Division II Athlete of the Year.
Athlete: Judson Petty, junior, North Murray (running back/receiver/defensive back) — 84 carries for 559 yards and 11 touchdowns; 60 catches for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns; one kick return touchdown. Region 7-2A first team.
Receiver: Manny Dominguez, senior, Coahulla Creek — 51 catches for 835 yards and 13 touchdowns. Region 6-3A first team.
Receiver: Jadyn Rice, senior, North Murray — 56 catches for 1,005 yards and 10 touchdowns. Class 2A receiving leader. Region 7-2A first team.
Receiver: Hudson Gray, junior, Northwest Whitfield — 60 catches for 843 yards and four touchdowns. Region 7-4A first team.
Tight end: Sam Wooten, sophomore, Christian Heritage School (tight end/linebacker) — Four rushing touchdowns; 81 tackles; five tackles for loss. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Offensive lineman: Jayden Calhoun, senior, Southeast Whitfield — 81 pancake blocks. Region 7-4A first team.
Offensive lineman: Ryan Maton, senior, North Murray — 28 pancake blocks. Region 7-2A first team.
Offensive lineman: Peyton Starling, sophomore, Dalton — 17 pancake blocks; no sacks allowed. Region 7-5A honorable mention.
Offensive lineman: Hudson Mardis, senior, Coahulla Creek (center/defensive line) — 37 tackles; two sacks; two fumble recoveries; one defensive touchdown. Region 6-3A first team as an offensive lineman.
Offensive lineman: Gyan Gomez, senior, Northwest Whitfield — Region 7-4A second team.
Defense
Defensive lineman: Daniel Geil, senior, Christian Heritage School (offensive line/defensive end) — 109 tackles; eight tackles for loss; 10 sacks; four fumble recoveries. Region 7-A Division II Defensive Player of the Year.
Defensive lineman: Robbie Wiggins, senior, Coahulla Creek (offensive line/defensive tackle) — 53 tackles; four tackles for loss. Region 6-3A first team.
Defensive lineman: Carson Gibson, senior, North Murray (offensive line/defensive end) — 52 tackles; 5.5 sacks. Region 7-2A first team.
Defensive lineman: Austin Davis, senior, Dalton — 55 tackles; one interception; five sacks; one blocked kick. Region 7-5A second team.
Linebacker: Jax Brooker, senior, Northwest Whitfield (inside linebacker) — 163 tackles; 14 tackles for loss; three interceptions; two sacks: two fumble recoveries. Region 7-4A first team.
Linebacker: Aaron Flood, senior, Murray County (inside linebacker/quarterback) — Region 7-2A first team.
Linebacker: Adriel Hernandez, junior, Dalton (outside linebacker/running back) — 119 tackles; four sacks; four forced fumbles; two fumble recoveries; 23 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns. Region 7-5A first team.
Linebacker: Ike Ralston, senior, Northwest Whitfield — 114 tackles; 18 tackles for loss; four sacks; one interception; two fumble recoveries. Region 7-4A first team.
Defensive back: Assad Tanner, senior, Dalton (cornerback) — 50 tackles; two forced fumbles; three fumble recoveries; one blocked kick; allowed only three catches and no touchdowns. Region 7-5A first team.
Defensive back: Camp Carpenter, senior, Christian Heritage School — 62 tackles; six tackles for loss; two blocked kicks. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Defensive back: Bubba Tanner, junior, Dalton — 84 tackles; three interceptions; two forced fumbles. Region 7-5A second team.
Defensive back: Jacob Layman, junior, Southeast Whitfield — 83 tackles; three forced fumbles. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Special teams
Kicker/punter: Carson Russell, junior, Christian Heritage School (kicker) — 37-of-38 on extra points; 4-of-5 on field goals with a long of 41. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Second team
Offense
Quarterback: Carter Triplett, sophomore, Christian Heritage School — 1,224 passing yards and 12 touchdowns; 256 rushing yards. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Quarterback: Brayden Miles, senior, Southeast Whitfield — 719 passing yards and three touchdowns; 572 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Running back: Brady Ensley, senior, Southeast Whitfield (running back/linebacker) — 648 rushing yards and nine touchdowns; averaged 5.7 yards per carry; 60 tackles; three tackles for loss. Region 7-4A second team.
Running back: Jaylon Gay, sophomore, Christian Heritage School (running back/linebacker) — 582 rushing yards and five touchdowns; 154 receiving yards; 80 tackles; three tackles for loss; one interception. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Athlete: Luke Blanchard, senior, Dalton — 32 catches for 485 yards and one touchdown; four return touchdowns. Region 7-5A second team.
Receiver: Skyler Williams, sophomore, North Murray — 31 catches for 555 yards and three touchdowns. Region 7-2A second team.
Receiver: Matthew Brock, senior, Southeast Whitfield — 29 catches for 463 yards and three touchdowns. Region 7-4A second team.
Receiver: Aiden Patterson, senior, Coahulla Creek — 40 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Region 6-3A second team.
Tight end: Bannon Phelan, junior, Dalton — Six catches for 67 yards; five pancake blocks; 20 tackles; two sacks. Region 7-5A honorable mention.
Offensive lineman: Eli Hope, senior, Murray County — Region 7-2A second team.
Offensive lineman: Stryker Woods, junior, Dalton — 28 pancake blocks. Region 7-5A honorable mention.
Offensive lineman: Zander Burkett, senior, Southeast Whitfield — 36 pancake blocks. Region 7-4A second team.
Offensive lineman: Max Moore, sophomore, Christian Heritage School (offensive line, defensive line) — 54 tackles; four tackles for loss; two sacks. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Offensive lineman: Austin Newton, junior, North Murray — 24 pancake blocks. Region 7-2A second team.
Defense
Defensive lineman: Myles Mays, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield — 62 tackles; five sacks; 12 tackles for loss. Region 7-4A first team.
Defensive lineman: Duncan Carpenter, sophomore, Christian Heritage School (offensive line, defensive line) — 43 tackles; three sacks; four tackles for loss. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Defensive lineman: Roberto Rios, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield — 49 tackles; six tackles for loss; one forced fumble; three fumble recoveries. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Defensive lineman: Bryce Bryant, senior, Northwest Whitfield — Region 7-4A second team.
Linebacker: Liam Rogers, senior, North Murray — 88 tackles; six tackles for loss. Region 7-2A first team.
Linebacker: Will Douglas, senior, Coahulla Creek — 77 tackles; one sack; five tackles for loss; one fumble recovery. Region 6-3A first team.
Linebacker: Conner Cummings, senior, Northwest Whitfield — 95 tackles; nine tackles for loss; two sacks; one interception; one fumble recovery. Region 7-4A second team.
Defensive back: Andy Atangana, junior, Dalton — 56 tackles; two interceptions; one forced fumble. Region 7-5A second team.
Defensive back: Chase Jarvis, senior, Murray County — Region 7-2A second team.
Defensive back: Nathaniel Tilley, junior, Coahulla Creek — 39 tackles; two interceptions; two fumble recoveries; one defensive touchdown. Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Defensive back: Isaac Watson, senior, Christian Heritage School — 36 tackles; two interceptions.
Special teams
Kicker/punter: Logan Fowler, senior, Coahulla Creek (kicker) — 39-of-43 on extra points; 4-of-8 on field goals. Region 6-3A first team.
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage School: Wyatt Brumlow, Braden Koneman.
Coahulla Creek: Chevy Joyce, Tyson King, Chase Ward.
Dalton: Jeffson Locke, Warner Ross, Riley Souther.
Murray County: Garrett Patterson, Avery Stewart.
North Murray: John Craig, Walker James.
Northwest Whitfield: Caid Combs, Braxton Floyd, Isaiah Foster, Caden Ramsey.
Southeast Whitfield: Brett Cole, Samuel Harper, Kaleb Padilla, Anthony Ramirez, Andreas Rios.
