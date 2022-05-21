First team
• Player of the Year: Gracie Ridley, sophomore, Dalton (forward): 16.8 points per game; 13.7 rebounds per game; 2.5 steals per game. Region 5-6A Player of the Year. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) All-State selection.
• Emma Allen, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 11.1 points per game; 6.3 rebounds per game. Region 7-4A Player of the Year. GACA All-State selection.
• Ella Dotson, junior, Murray County (guard): 16.5 points per game; 5.6 rebounds per game; 2.5 assists per game; 2.5 steals per game. Knocked down 49 3-pointers. Region 6-3A first team.
• Mattie Nuckolls, junior, Murray County (forward): 16.3 points per game; 8.8 rebounds per game. Region 6-3A first team. GACA All-State selection.
• Brinkley Reed, junior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 21.3 points per game; 4 assists per game; 8 rebounds per game; 3.7 steals per game. 1,000 point career scorer. Region 6-3A first team.
Second team
• Kennedy Baker, freshman, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 8.1 points per game; 5.7 rebounds per game.
• Whitley Chumley, senior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 7 points per game; 3.2 assists per game. Region 7-4A first team.
• Taylor Thompson, senior, Dalton (guard): 4 points per game; 3 steals per game. Region 5-6A honorable mention.
• Alyssa Usrey, senior, Murray County (guard): 9 points per game; 5 rebounds per game; 3 assists per game; 2.5 steals per game. Knocked down 59 3-pointers. Region 6-3A second team.
• Autumn Wiley, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 9.6 points per game; 4.5 rebounds per game. Region 7-4A first team.
Third team
• Natalie O’Neal, senior, Murray County (forward): 5 points per game; 6 rebounds per game; 1 block per game. Region 6-3A second team
• Shea Poe, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (guard): 7 points per game; 7 rebounds per game; 3 assists per game; 3.2 blocks per game. Region 6-3A honorable mention.
• Ava Robinette, sophomore, North Murray (guard): 8.6 points per game; 7.6 rebounds per game. Region 6-3A second team.
• Kinsley Skiffen, senior, Dalton (guard): 7 points per game; 4 rebounds per game; 1.8 steals per game. Region 5-6A honorable mention.
• Avery Woodson, senior, Southeast Whitfield (guard): Led the Lady Raiders in scoring.
Honorable Mention
• Christian Heritage: Ansley Adkins, Callie Stanfield.
• Dalton: Kemara Washington, Jolie Wingfield.
• Dalton Academy: Saniah Nunez, Aileen Valdez.
• Murray County: Kiersten Hixson.
• North Murray: Bayleigh Winkler.
• Northwest Whitfield: Emma Hayes, Sloan Pender.
• Southeast Whitfield: Trinity Burse, Miracle Godoy.
