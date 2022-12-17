Player of the Year
Kylie Usrey, senior, Murray County (pitcher) — 141 innings; 2,489 total pitches; .982 fielding percentage;.333 batting average; three home runs; only senior and only pitcher for the Lady Indians.
First team
Pitcher: Jolie Albertson, freshman, Northwest Whitfield — 14 wins; 119 innings; 127 strikeouts; 3.80 ERA; .365 batting average; 36 RBIs; eight home runs. First Team All-Region 7-4A.
Pitcher: Bailey Warnix, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (pitcher and third base) — Nine wins; 118 innings; 88 strikeouts; 2.24 ERA; .313 batting average; 11 RBIs. First Team All-Region 6-3A.
Catcher: Janna Baggett, senior, North Murray (catcher and third base) — .427 batting average; 32 hits; seven doubles; 16 RBIs.
Infield: Caroline Reed, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (shortstop) — .438 batting average; six doubles; 11 RBIs; .978 fielding percentage. First Team All-Region 6-3A.
Infield: Aliza Martinez, senior, Dalton (first base) — .333 batting average; six doubles; five home runs; 13 RBIs. First Team All-Region 7-5A.
Infield: Eden Rann, junior, Northwest Whitfield (third base) — .387 batting average; eight home runs; 36 hits; eight doubles; four triples; 29 RBIs; 34 runs scored. First Team All-Region 7-4A.
Infield: Alyson Jarvi, senior, Northwest Whitfield (first base and third base) — .384 batting average; 33 hits; 10 doubles; three home runs; 22 RBIs. First Team All-Region 7-4A.
Outfield: Jazmin Rodriguez, senior, Dalton — .333 batting average; 18 hits; 11 RBIs. First Team All-Region 5-7A.
Outfield: Abygail Jarvi, senior, Northwest Whitfield — .304 batting average; 31 hits; six doubles; nine RBIs; 26 runs scored. Second Team All-Region 7-4A.
Outfield: Laila Perry, junior, Northwest Whitfield — .333 batting average; 23 hits; two home runs; 10 RBIs. Second Team All-Region 7-4A.
Utility: Cadence Blackwell, junior, Dalton (catcher and short stop) — .433 batting average; 32 hits; eight doubles; 16 RBIs; two home runs. First team Region 7-5A.
Second team
Pitcher: Kaylee Tatum, sophomore, Dalton — 120 strikeouts; 125 innings pitched; 4.10 ERA; 16 hits; two home runs. All-Region 7-5A second team.
Catcher: Lindsey Harris, freshman, Northwest Whitifeld — .435 batting average; 27 hits; five doubles; 13 RBIs. Second Team All-Region 7-4A.
Infield: Kholee Fouts, freshman, Murray County (first base) — .329 batting average; one home run.
Infield: Annie Reed, freshman, Coahulla Creek (second base and third base) — .293 batting average; 15 RBIs. All-Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Infield: Allie Azurdia, freshman, Southeast Whitfield (shortstop) — .361 batting average; three doubles. All-Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Infield: Ella Hill, sophomore, Dalton (catcher and short stop) — .424 batting average; 27 hits. Second Team All-Region 7-5A.
Outfield: Cadence Mulkey, freshman, North Murray — .358 batting average.
Outfield: Nora Milam, freshman, Coahulla Creek — .375 batting average; six RBIs. Second Team All-Region 6-3A.
Outfield: Staesha Campbell, junior, Northwest Whitfield — .315 batting average; 29 hits; 10 RBIs. All-Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Utility: Kylee Johnson, junior, Murray County (catcher) — .387 batting average; three home runs; .971 fielding percentage.
Utility: Avery Skyles, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (catcher) — .327 batting average; two home runs. Second Team All-Region 7-4A.
Honorable mention
Coahulla Creek: Meka Henson
Christian Heritage: Macy Mashburn, Ava Parkinson
Dalton: Claire Archer, Kailyn Anderson
Murray County: Callan Ledford, Nicole Martin, Lanie Spence
North Murray: Karsen Baldridge, Cameron Longley, Charley Patton
Northwest Whitfield: Libby Lee
Southeast Whitfield: Chyann Blevins, Kaylee Padilla, Megan Towe, Shelby Wimpy
