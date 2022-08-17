Dalton High School is coming off of two straight losing seasons, but second-year head coach Kit Carpenter said that’s not stopping optimism within the program.
Last year’s team finished 2-8, but a handful of one-score losses could have made 2021 a very different season if they had gone the other way.
“That senior class, while the record didn’t indicate how hard they worked, they laid the foundation for what it’s going to take, and these seniors are going to build upon that,” Carpenter said. “We’re starting to see some of the fruits of that labor, and it’s really exciting.”
Converting those close games into wins is the next step for the Catamounts. As Dalton steps down from Class 6A into 5A, Carpenter said a focus on the little things will help Dalton regain a winning form in 2022 and beyond.
“When you’re coming off of 2-8, they’re all important,” Carpenter said. “We treat each game as equally important. You can’t win them all until you win the next one, so that’s what we’re going to focus on.”
That first next one is a season-opener against North Murray on Friday. Dalton plays five non-region games before launching into its new region, Region 7-5A play.
Calhoun and Cartersville loom at the end of the season as region powers for the past two seasons, but with six teams vying for four playoff spots, and with two of Dalton’s region opponents — Hiram and Woodland — finishing at 1-9 last season, the Cats are eyeing a return to the playoffs.
“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back off the team last year that are poised to have a great season,” said Carpenter, who played and coached at Dalton taking over as head coach.
One of those is senior running back Tyson Greenwade.
“We look great. It’s hard to explain, but with the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) camp and coming here straight after, we started growing a lot and coming together as a team,” said Greenwade. “We’ve got a whole lot of young guys stepping up, so that’s good to see.”
Greenwade may have to carry a lot of the offensive load, especially early, as Dalton breaks in a new quarterback.
Brady Pendley graduated after helming the Catamount offense last year. Senior Parker McClurg and sophomore Ethan Long were still battling for that spot during fall camp, Carpenter said.
“We’ll continue to let everybody play. Each kid has a little bit of a different skill set, and we’ll see it play out.” Carpenter said.
Whichever quarterback lines up, they’ll have a pair of big, athletic tight ends to distribute the ball to.
Bannon Phelan and Jeffson Locke, a transfer from Christian Heritage, are both 6-foot-4-inch targets who also play on the defensive line or at linebacker.
Luke Blanchard is also set to take a larger role at receiver with former standout Karim Page graduated.
Assad Tanner is back at receiver and cornerback after a stellar year on the defense for Dalton last season.
“I want to definitely get my boys to the region championship and win the region championship and obviously go to state. Everybody’s working hard,” said Greenwade. “I know they are going to do what they need to, it’s just about if I can do what I need to do to help win.”
Region 7-5A
Calhoun
Cartersville
Cass
Dalton
Hiram
Woodland
Key losses
QB Brady Pendley
WR Karim Page
LB Brandon Arredondo
Key players
RB Tyson Greenwade, junior
WR, RB Luke Blanchard, junior
WR, DB Assad Tanner
Circled on the schedule
@ Cedartown, Sept. 23
• A few interesting non-region matchups litter Dalton’s schedule, like North Murray, Rockmart and Sonoraville, but a trip to Cedartown sticks out. The Cats haven’t squared off with the former region rival since 1997. Dalton leads the series 17-15 with Cedartown, which reached the state semifinals in Class 4A last year.
@ Calhoun, Oct. 21
• The Catamounts have two of the toughest games of the year to close the regular season schedule: Calhoun followed by Cartersville. Calhoun reached the Class 5A title game last season and went 12-3. Dalton kept last year’s game within a touchdown — 42-35 — in Calhoun.
Cartersville, Oct. 28
• Dalton’s final game of the season is Cartersville, the defending Region 5-7A champion. The two schools have played 21 times in their histories, but only once since 1987 — a 21-14 Dalton win in 2011.
