CHATSWORTH — It’s been quite an offseason of football for the Napier family.
Last December, Chatsworth native and Murray County High School graduate Billy Napier got the head coaching job at the University of Florida.
Two months later, younger brother Kurt Napier took on the role of head coach at the Napier brothers’ alma mater and the school once coached by their late father, Bill.
Kurt Napier’s job? To build Murray County back into a football winner.
With the Indians coming off of a 1-9 season, Napier said spirits are high as he ushers in a new era of Murray football.
“We have a new coaching staff and even a lot of new players that haven’t played in the past,” Napier said. “I think it’s a new experience for everybody, and there’s a lot of excitement there for us in the community. We’ve had a ton of support behind us in a lot of ways. We have a fresh start and a fresh opportunity.”
The players have bought in as well.
“I love coach Napier and all the new coaches,” said junior Judah Woodall, Murray’s starting quarterback. “It’s a whole different season with a whole new feeling. We’ve got new players and everything.”
“It’s been really high-tempo with good energy,” Napier said. “We’ve been preaching to our guys ‘play smart, play fast, play physical.’ Our guys are focused more on what we can do and how we can make Murray County the best possible team.”
Napier won’t have a completely new group void of experience. Woodall didn’t get much time at quarterback as a sophomore last year behind two senior quarterbacks, but running back and linebacker Aaron Flood is back after having a standout season, especially on defense.
Eli Hope anchors the middle of the offensive and defensive lines, and Napier said to expect running back and safety Chase Jarvis to get plenty of carries out of the Murray backfield.
In year one under Napier, the Indians would have to surprise many teams in a strong region to return to the playoffs for the first time since the program’s last postseason appearance in 2005.
By a quirk of reclassification, three defending region champions — Fannin County, Haralson County and Rockmart — are in Region 7-2A this year. Fannin won Region 7-2A last season, while Haralson and Rockmart joined the region after winning their own last year.
Also in the region is intra-county rival North Murray, which has made the playoffs for six straight years.
“We have a very strong region. We have four teams in our region that were extremely successful last year, and even the others have also been traditionally good teams,” Napier said.
“We’re expecting a really challenging schedule, and it will be hard to get out of our region and make it into the top four,” he said. “Of course our guys have big ambitions and big hopes to get into the playoffs.”
Region 7-2A
Fannin County
Gordon Central
Haralson County
Model
Murray County
North Murray
Rockmart
Key losses
RB/DB Taylor Carrell
QB Justice Knotts
DL Caleb Peden
WR Carson Weaver
Key players
QB/LB Judah Woodall, junior
OL/DL Eli Hope, senior
FB/LB Aaron Flood, senior
RB/DB Chase Jarvis, senior
Circled on the schedule
@ Coahulla Creek, Aug. 19
• Murray County opens the Kurt Napier era against a former region rival in Coahulla Creek. Despite the 1-9 finish last season, Murray nearly upset a surging Coahulla Creek team before falling 28-22. The season opener may be a preview for what Indian fans can expect in year one from Napier.
North Murray, Sept. 30
• Murray is 0-8 all-time against North Murray, but the Indians get the Mountaineers at home this year with a new-look program. Can Murray pull the upset over a county rival?
@ Gordon Central, Nov. 4
• For the final regular season game, Murray travels to Calhoun to face Region 7-2A opponent Gordon Central. The game will provide either a chance to battle for a playoff spot or for Murray to close the season on a victorious note.
