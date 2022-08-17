VARNELL — Coahulla Creek High School is coming off of what was, by most measures, the best season of football in school history.
The Colts doubled the previous school record for wins in a season — from two to four — for the 10-year-old program.
Even with that breakthrough, third-year head coach Danny Wilson said this year’s seniors left last season wanting more.
“I think to our school and our community it definitely was a momentum boost, but, to our kids, they were disappointed last year because they felt like they didn’t meet the expectations they had set,” Wilson said. “They believe they were better than 4-6 last year, and they want to go out every game this year and have an opportunity to prove that.”
Headed into 2022, the Colts are thinking playoffs. That would be uncharted territory for the program.
“You’re not really happy unless you win them all,” senior lineman Hudson Mardis said. “That’s how most of us feel, and most of us seniors push that attitude.”
Coahulla Creek returns much of the talent that made that 2021 breakthrough happen. Senior quarterback Kace Kinnamon is back for his third year as a starter.
Gone are top running back Tyler Locklear and receiver Justin Baker from a year ago, but Payton Gordon and Manny Dominguez step in as seniors with experience in those positions.
“We have a lot of returners, so a lot of people got to experience that feeling of winning,” Kinnamon said. “That definitely boosts morale and helps out everyone on the team. It gives us more energy.”
Kinnamon will be counted on to lead the offense behind an experienced line anchored by Mardis.
“Each year we put more on him, and he’s got a lot on him this year,” Wilson said of Kinnamon. “He’s like any athlete that plays that position, he lives for that stuff. He wants that responsibility.”
The athletic quarterback has dazzled with plays through the air and on the ground, sometimes using his scrambling ability to move around and make time before unleashing a throw downfield.
“I want the ball in my hands at all times, so I’m really thankful that they’re giving me more opportunities to make plays and help our team win,” Kinnamon said.
Many players will play offense and defense. The defensive line is anchored by senior tackle Robbie Wiggins, who created havoc as a run stopper and pass rusher last season.
For the Colts to make good on that goal of reaching the playoffs, they’ll have to navigate a region that’s seen a few changes. Adairsville and Ringgold were playoff teams in Region 6-3A last year, but region champ Rockmart and playoff squad North Murray left for Class 2A. Bremen, Gordon Lee and Ridgeland join the region.
“The word I would use is balanced from top to bottom,” Wilson said. “Anybody on any given Friday night could beat somebody else, and that makes for a real fun and competitive season.”
Wilson said one of the Colts’ goals is to reach the playoffs, but they’ll pursue that by treating each game as a must-win.
“That’s one of the goals. If that’s not your goal to begin with, then why are you playing for? We understand that that goal is not going to be easy,” Wilson said. “Every Friday night for us right now is a playoff game. Can we win and advance to that next game and then hopefully reach the postseason.”
“If there is a year it will happen, it will definitely be this year,” Mardis said.
Region 6-3A
Adairsville
Bremen
Coahulla Creek
Gordon Lee
LaFayette
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Ridgeland
Ringgold
Key losses
RB Tyler Locklear
WR Justin Baker
OL Will Bates
Key players
QB Kace Kinnamon, senior
DL Robbie Wiggins, senior
DB/WR Manny Dominguez, senior
RB Payton Gordon, senior
K Logan Fowler, senior
Circled on the schedule
Northwest Whitfield, Aug. 26
• Coahulla Creek got its first ever win over its Whitfield County rival a year ago in an overtime thriller in Tunnel Hill. This year’s game provides another opportunity for a test before the Colts hit region play.
@ Ringgold, Oct. 7
• Ringgold finished 10-2 last season but lost a big senior class. The Tigers may still be a large hurdle if Coahulla Creek hopes to reach the state playoffs.
Adairsville, Nov. 4
• Adairsville is the last team on the schedule for Coahulla Creek. Last year’s matchup had an impact on the playoff race, and the season finale could decide the Colts’ playoff fate.
