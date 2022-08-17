A photographer doesn’t get the perfect shot by haphazardly snapping away in the general direction of a subject.
It takes time. Check the cloud cover, check the angle, check the camera’s shutter speed.
If a photographer plans ahead, when the moment comes, they’ll be able to execute that picture-perfect shot.
That’s what area football teams are doing now.
The season is almost here. The first night of the 2022 regular season is Friday. But the plans and preparations have been ongoing for months.
Offseason weight training, spring practice, summer workouts and fall camp are all boxes on the preseason checklist. Coaches are delving into the minutiae to prepare their players for when the moment comes.
If a photographer isn’t ready to take the perfect shot when it presents itself, the moment passes, and there isn’t a chance to go back.
Each play, each game provides each team with an opportunity for success. The teams will prepare for those moments the best they can, hoping to execute on their path to a picture-perfect season.
How does Christian Heritage navigate a schedule with only two region games? Can Coahulla Creek keep building after a record-setting season last year? Can Dalton, Murray County and return to a winning form? Will North Murray and Northwest continue a playoff trend?
Those teams are plugging away at preparing for a season that will answer those questions.
Have they prepared enough to execute when the moment comes for the picture-perfect season?
Just like local teams are preparing for the season, the 2022 Dalton Daily Citizen High School Football Preview aims to prepare the reader for a season of rooting on their favorite team.
For each local high school program, you’ll find stories, interviews, information and analysis on the preparation for the picture-perfect season.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor of the Dalton Daily Citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.