For the past two seasons, Southeast Whitfield High School has been out of the playoff hunt before kicking off in the first game.
Southeast played a non-region schedule for the first two seasons of head coach Todd Murray’s tenure as head coach of the Raiders, giving them freedom to create a schedule without including a region slate, but making it impossible to qualify for the playoffs.
That changes in 2022.
In year three under Murray, Southeast is stepping back into region play, and the Raiders are eager to get a shot at the playoffs.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to get back in and play,” said senior tight end and defensive end Brett Cole. “We’ve been told for a while now that we’re not good enough to play in there, so we’re excited for the opportunity to prove that we are.”
It’s an excitement that’s permeated the program through spring ball, summer workouts and the lead up to the start of the season, Murray said.
“The kids are ready. They’ve had two years of non-region where they know they can’t make the playoffs,” Murray said. “This year, they’ve got a chance to go for something, and they’re excited about it.”
Southeast makes its return to a region schedule with a tough slate. Cedartown has dominated Region 7-4A in recent years, and all four playoff teams from a season ago — Cedartown, Central-Carrollton, Heritage and Northwest Whitfield — are back in the region.
“Our region is fairly strong, but we’re planning on competing in it and being strong ourselves,” Murray said. “We’re very excited. We’ve got a lot of guys back, especially on our offensive and defensive lines.”
Cole is one of those returning lineman, and so is Jayden Calhoun, Southeast’s 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pound road grader at tackle. Calhoun had 79 pancake blocks last season.
“We’re going to run behind him,” Murray said. “He’s a big boy and he’s getting looked at by a lot of colleges.”
“Every play, my goal is to dominate and put my opponent on the ground so I can make a way for whoever it is running the ball to have a wide open lane to score,” Calhoun said.
Running behind Calhoun much of the time will be senior back and linebacker Brady Ensley. Southeast lost a workhorse back in Jordan Trevino to graduation, but Ensley set a school single-game rushing record with 281 yards in a game against Gordon Central last year.
“He’s going to be a force for us,” Murray said of Ensley.
At quarterback for the Raiders is senior Brayden Miles, who spent some time as the Raider starter last season.
“He started for us last year, and he’s coming on, and he’s looking really good for us this year,” Murray said.
Murray’s first two teams went 1-7 and then 2-8, but Cole said the team won’t be satisfied with incremental improvement.
“I feel great about the season. I think we’ve got a really good chance to have a really good team this year,” Cole said. “We’ve been not where we want to be in the last couple of years. We’ve got to come in with the mindset that we’re going to win every game and dominate on every play.”
Region 7-4A
Cedartown
Central-Carrollton
Heritage-Catoosa
Northwest Whitfield
Sonoraville
Southeast Whitfield
Key losses
DL/TE Jose Herrera
RB Jordan Trevino
LB/DB Riley Hollar
Key players
RB/LB Brady Ensley, senior
OL Jayden Calhoun, senior
QB Brayden Miles, senior
Circled on the schedule
Gordon Lee, Sept. 2
• Southeast Whitfield welcomes Gordon Lee for its home opener after starting on the road for its first two games. Southeast’s first two games come against two teams — Coosa and Gordon Central — that both finished 1-9 last season. The Raiders could head into their first home game at 2-0 and looking to build momentum. Gordon Lee defeated Southeast 29-0 last year.
Heritage, Sept. 30
• The Raiders’ region opener against Heritage is the first region game Southeast has played since 2019. The Raiders welcome its neighbors from Catoosa County as they hope to return to region play on the right foot after two years of non-region schedules.
@ Northwest Whitfield, Oct. 7
• Southeast travels to Tunnel Hill for a game against cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield. The Raiders are looking for their first win over the Bruins since 2017.
