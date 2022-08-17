Christian Heritage School enters 2022 with at least one assurance:
The Lions are in the playoffs.
Thanks to a reshuffle in the lower classifications of the Georgia High School Association that eliminated the public-private split, Christian Heritage is in a Region 7-A Division II that has only three football-playing members: Bowdon, Christian Heritage and Mount Zion.
The Lions are guaranteed a playoff spot and at least a No.3 seed.
The rest will be decided on the field.
“It’s very strange,” Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag said. “We’re in the playoffs. and we’re at least a three-seed in the playoffs.”
Senior receiver Wyatt Brumlow said the Lions can’t let that level of security affect their play
“For me, I honestly don’t like it. I don’t like having that reassurance that we’re going to be there,” Brumlow said. “I feel like it doesn’t help us to know that we’re going to be in the playoffs.”
To help, Poag put together a schedule loaded with games that will prepare his team for that eventual playoff appearance.
The Lions play Darlington and North Cobb Christian, teams that were in Christian Heritage’s region previously. To fill out the schedule, the Lions will make a trip to Temple (west of Atlanta, about 90 miles away) and even to North Carolina’s Asheville Christian Academy.
“I have to go find eight games. I think it’s a great schedule,” Poag said. “Honestly it’s tough to go find eight games.”
When Christian Heritage does hit region play, the Lions will have to contend with a Bowdon team that’s used to finding success.
Bowdon was 10-2 last season, winning a Region 6-A Public that included the other region-mate of Christian Heritage, Mount Zion.
To navigate the unusual schedule, Christian Heritage will lean a group of 17 seniors — the largest class under Poag — mixed with a talented group of younger players.
“We have the big senior class, and a lot of our talent is in the rising sophomore class,” Poag said. “We have to find a way to mold all that together and make that work with a great chemistry.”
The Lions have a plan to fill two glaring departures from the team from last season.
Christian Thomas and Solomon Locke, who had locked down the quarterback and running back position for much of their high school careers, graduated this past spring.
“They were with us a long time. It’s sort of weird that they aren’t out here,”Poag said. “We’re blessed, we’ve got kids that will fill in and do a really good job for us.”
Jeffson Locke, an offensive/defensive lineman and Solomon’s brother, transferred to Dalton High School.
Carter Triplett, a 6-foot-4-inch sophomore who transferred from Sonoraville, steps in at quarterback.
“You’re going to hear his name a lot. He is a talent,” Poag said. “He’s stepped right in and he can run it and throw it. He’s going to be a really good quarterback for us for a long time.”
For Locke’s spot as running back and linebacker, senior Eli Thomason steps up after serving as a secondary carrier last year.
“He’s sort of waited his turn behind Solomon,” Poag said. “He’s a really good football player, and it’s his time. He’s going to pile up a lot of yards this year.”
“I’m eager to come in and fill his shoes,” Thomason said. “I know they are pretty big shoes to fill, so I’ve got to step up and play to the best of my ability.”
Region 7-A Division II
Bowdon
Christian Heritage
Mount Zion
Key losses
QB Christian Thomas
RB/LB Solomon Locke
OL/DL Jeffson Locke
OL Caden Mathis
Key players
QB Carter Triplett, sophomore
RB/LB Eli Thomason, senior
RB/LB Sam Wooten, sophomore
WR Wyatt Brumlow, senior
DE Daniel Geil, senior
Circled on the schedule
@ Darlington, Sept. 2
• Darlington had been a region rival of Christian Heritage, but the Tigers are now in a different division of Class A than the Lions. Darlington stays on the schedule and should be one of several non-region tests before Christian Heritage’s two-game region schedule.
Bowdon, Oct. 14
• Christian Heritage opens region play against Bowdon, which finished 10-2 and won Region 6-A Public last year. Bowdon and Mount Zion are the only two teams on Christian Heritage’s region schedule.
@ Asheville Christian Academy (North Carolina), Oct. 21
• Sandwiched between two Region 7-A Division II game is a contest that is perhaps most notable for the distance the Lions will have to travel. Christian Heritage will make a nearly four-hour drive to Swannanoa, North Carolina, to play Asheville Christian Academy.
