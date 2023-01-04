As it seems to every year — at least for the last few — the soccer scene highlighted 2022 in local sports.
In the year that just wrapped up, Soccertown, USA, continued to prove that the city of Dalton’s new nickname is an appropriate one.
The rest of the country is starting to see why.
In April, the New York Times dropped an article on how the Carpet Capital has become a sanctuary for soccer. The writer, Joe Drape, penned the story after coming to Dalton to witness probably the pinnacle of soccer in Soccertown: A Dalton High vs. Southeast Whitfield game.
Those teams played twice in 2022 and tied both games. Both went on to play in the state championship game for their respective classifications. Dalton fell short in a title game to Lassiter, but Southeast won its second consecutive state title in a memorable all-Whitfield County championship game. A cross-town rivalry played out on the statewide stage when Southeast got past Northwest Whitfield in Macon in May.
The same field at Mercer University was where Dalton fell short of a championship, and where the newest high school in the county proved Soccertown has title-winning talent in droves. The Dalton Academy completed a remarkable run in the school’s first year of play with a state title.
The girls program at Northwest reached the Final Four for a second straight year and Southeast’s girls made their deepest playoff run as eight total programs from either Whitfield County or Murray County reached the state quarterfinals in the spring.
All that soccer success comes before even mentioning the men’s team for the Dalton State Roadrunners, which finished the regular season undefeated, won a regular season conference championship and reached the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA for the first time in program history during their fall season.
Several other youth and club teams based in the area also found plenty of reason to celebrate as the next generation of Soccertown stars is built.
2022 was a banner year for local soccer, but other sports got time to shine.
Southeast’s Olli Webb earned a state wrestling championship in his weight class in February. Northwest Whitfield’s girls basketball team made a surprise run to the Elite 8 in March and Murray County’s girls made the playoffs for the first time in 22 years.
While soccer was dominating spring sports headlines, Northwest baseball was making a run to the Sweet 16 during the senior year of Cade Fisher, now with the University of Florida. The Christian Heritage girls tennis team made its first run to the state Final Four and several locals had strong showings in state track and field. Dalton’s Wyatt Brackett and Kinsley Skiffen both finished second in the state in golf.
Dalton State College’s men’s golf team finished second in the NAIA a year after winning the national championship, and the women grabbed fourth in the country in May.
After summertime, the storylines shifted towards football.
Coahulla Creek’s record-setting season saw the Colts finish with a winning mark and reach the playoffs for the first time, but the man who engineered that build, head coach Danny Wilson, resigned after the season. Dalton found its way back into the playoffs after two losing seasons behind the running of Tyson Greenwade, while three local quarterbacks — Coahulla’s Kace Kinnamon, Northwest’s Owen Brooker and North Murray’s Seth Griffin — all led their classification in passing yards.
On the softball field this fall, the Murray and North Murray teams caught fire to end postseason droughts. Northwest freshman Jolie Albertson won a national home run derby competition over the summer before suiting up for the Lady Bruins this fall. In volleyball, Murray County and Dalton each put together stellar seasons before falling to tough competition in the playoffs.
The tail end of 2022 was marked by turnarounds in boys basketball. After finishing with one win last season, Dalton started 9-0. North Murray carries an 11-0 record into the new year after going 7-19 a season ago.
Those storylines will continue playing out now that the calendar has turned to January.
Another year gone, another to do it all again.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor for the Dalton Daily Citizen. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
