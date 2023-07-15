Coahulla Creek vs. Bremen

Coahulla Creek High School’s Bailey Stroud fires a pitch against Bremen.

 Daniel Mayes/Dalton Daily Citizen

Player of the Year

Tyler Neises, senior, Dalton (shortstop/first base): 10 home runs; seven doubles; .438 batting average; 22 stolen bases. Region 7-5A Player of the Year.

First team

Brady Ensley, senior, Southeast Whitfield (catcher, infield): 21 hits; 11 RBIs; .328 batting average. Eight doubles.

Junior Castelo, junior, Christian Heritage (catcher): 14 hits; 10 RBIs; .939 fielding percentage. Region 7-A DII Defensive Player of the Year.

Bailey Stroud, senior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher, outfield): 15 RBIs; seven doubles; one home run; .494 batting average; 25 stolen bases; 6-1 record as pitcher; 40 strikeouts; 1.91 ERA.

Taylor Frazier, junior, North Murray (pitcher, infield): Region 7-2A first team.

Evan Hood, senior, Christian Heritage (pitcher): 32 strikeouts; 2.37 ERA; 4-4 record; nine RBIs; one home run. Region 7-A DII first team.

Connor Stockard, sophomore, Dalton (pitcher): 1.7 ERA; 30 strikeouts; ERA of .9 in region innings. Region 7-5A second team.

Landon McCamy, senior, Murray County (pitcher, infield): Region 7-2A first team.

Gavin Morgan, junior, Northwest Whitfield (third base, designated hitter): 29 hits; seven home runs; 28 RBIs; .446 batting average.

David Person, sophomore, Christian Heritage (first base): 23 hits; nine doubles; 25 RBIs; .295 batting average. Region 7-A DII first team.

Second team

Brennan Corn, senior, Christian Heritage (pitcher, outfield): 26 strikeouts; 4.45 ERA. Region 7-A DII first team.

Braxton Vineyard, junior, Murray County (pitcher, infield): Region 7-2A first team.

Tristyn Perry, sophomore, Murray County (pitcher, infield): Region 7-2A first team.

Isaiah Hernandez, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (pitcher, first base): 15 RBIs; .328 batting average; 4-1 record as pitcher; 25 strikeouts; 3.50 ERA.

Charles Chappelle, freshman, Dalton (outfield): .337 batting average. Region 7-5A second team.

Seth Riverman, senior, Northwest Whitfield (shortstop): 26 hits; 13 RBIs; six doubles; .329 batting average.

Hank Scruggs, junior, Northwest Whitfield (first base): 27 hits; 17 RBIs; five doubles; one home run; .318 batting average.

Ju’Alan George, junior, North Murray (infield): Region 7-2A first team.

Keith Collins, junior, Coahulla Creek (shortstop): 20 RBIs; .324 batting average.

Conrad Coleman, sophomore, Dalton (second base): .353 batting average; two home runs. Region 7-5A honorable mention.

Honorable mention

Christian Heritage: Sawyer Corn, Lane Doran, Jackson Locke, Luke Wagner.

Coahulla Creek: Tyler Heyworth, Luke Swiney.

Dalton: Jackson Blackwood, Tyson Greenwade.

Murray County: Landon Bennett, Corbin Blackwell, Bode Saylors.

North Murray: Grayson Bartley, Brylan Bond, Alex Brown, Logan Malchesky, Daniel Skojac.

Northwest Whitfield: Sam Crossen, Austin Darnell, Hank Harrison.

Southeast Whitfield: Alden Patterson, Johnny Vega.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video