Player of the Year
Tyler Neises, senior, Dalton (shortstop/first base): 10 home runs; seven doubles; .438 batting average; 22 stolen bases. Region 7-5A Player of the Year.
First team
Brady Ensley, senior, Southeast Whitfield (catcher, infield): 21 hits; 11 RBIs; .328 batting average. Eight doubles.
Junior Castelo, junior, Christian Heritage (catcher): 14 hits; 10 RBIs; .939 fielding percentage. Region 7-A DII Defensive Player of the Year.
Bailey Stroud, senior, Coahulla Creek (pitcher, outfield): 15 RBIs; seven doubles; one home run; .494 batting average; 25 stolen bases; 6-1 record as pitcher; 40 strikeouts; 1.91 ERA.
Taylor Frazier, junior, North Murray (pitcher, infield): Region 7-2A first team.
Evan Hood, senior, Christian Heritage (pitcher): 32 strikeouts; 2.37 ERA; 4-4 record; nine RBIs; one home run. Region 7-A DII first team.
Connor Stockard, sophomore, Dalton (pitcher): 1.7 ERA; 30 strikeouts; ERA of .9 in region innings. Region 7-5A second team.
Landon McCamy, senior, Murray County (pitcher, infield): Region 7-2A first team.
Gavin Morgan, junior, Northwest Whitfield (third base, designated hitter): 29 hits; seven home runs; 28 RBIs; .446 batting average.
David Person, sophomore, Christian Heritage (first base): 23 hits; nine doubles; 25 RBIs; .295 batting average. Region 7-A DII first team.
Second team
Brennan Corn, senior, Christian Heritage (pitcher, outfield): 26 strikeouts; 4.45 ERA. Region 7-A DII first team.
Braxton Vineyard, junior, Murray County (pitcher, infield): Region 7-2A first team.
Tristyn Perry, sophomore, Murray County (pitcher, infield): Region 7-2A first team.
Isaiah Hernandez, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (pitcher, first base): 15 RBIs; .328 batting average; 4-1 record as pitcher; 25 strikeouts; 3.50 ERA.
Charles Chappelle, freshman, Dalton (outfield): .337 batting average. Region 7-5A second team.
Seth Riverman, senior, Northwest Whitfield (shortstop): 26 hits; 13 RBIs; six doubles; .329 batting average.
Hank Scruggs, junior, Northwest Whitfield (first base): 27 hits; 17 RBIs; five doubles; one home run; .318 batting average.
Ju’Alan George, junior, North Murray (infield): Region 7-2A first team.
Keith Collins, junior, Coahulla Creek (shortstop): 20 RBIs; .324 batting average.
Conrad Coleman, sophomore, Dalton (second base): .353 batting average; two home runs. Region 7-5A honorable mention.
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage: Sawyer Corn, Lane Doran, Jackson Locke, Luke Wagner.
Coahulla Creek: Tyler Heyworth, Luke Swiney.
Dalton: Jackson Blackwood, Tyson Greenwade.
Murray County: Landon Bennett, Corbin Blackwell, Bode Saylors.
North Murray: Grayson Bartley, Brylan Bond, Alex Brown, Logan Malchesky, Daniel Skojac.
Northwest Whitfield: Sam Crossen, Austin Darnell, Hank Harrison.
Southeast Whitfield: Alden Patterson, Johnny Vega.
