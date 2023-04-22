First team
Player of the Year: Jax Abernathy, junior, Christian Heritage School (guard): 29.4 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 3.6 steals per game, 2.5 assists per game. Shot 48% on 3-pointers and 56% on 2-point field goals. Region 7-A Division II Player of the Year. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) All-State Class A Division II Player of the Year.
Judson Petty, junior, North Murray (guard): 13 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 2 steals per game, 2.4 assists per game. Region 7-2A first team.
Chaz Ramsey, senior, Dalton (forward): 18.9 points per game, 10.4 rebounds per game, 2.4 blocks per game. Region 7-5A first team.
Cal Rich, senior, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 21 points per game, 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.4 blocks per game. School record holder in career points (1,735) and rebounds (926). Region 7-4A Player of the Year. GACA All-State selection.
Skyler Williams, sophomore, North Murray (forward): 13.5 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, 2 steals per game. Region 7-2A first team.
Second team
Dakota Blackwell, junior, Northwest Whitfield (guard): Region 7-4A first team.
Eli Burt, junior, Dalton (guard/forward): 9.8 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention.
Cash Hare, junior, Christian Heritage School (forward): 10 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game. Shot 53% on 3-pointers and 65% on 2-point field goals. Region 7-A Division II second team.
Avery Jones, junior, Murray County (guard): 10 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, 3.6 assists per game, 2.9 steals per game. Region 7-2A first team.
Chase Ward, junior, Coahulla Creek (guard/forward): 14.2 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game. Led team in steals (35) and deflections (38). Averaged 20.1 points per game in the final eight games. Region 6-3A first team.
Third team
Landon Bennett, senior, Murray County (guard): 12.2 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 2 steals per game. Region 7-2A first team.
Matthew Brock, senior, Southeast Whitfield (guard): 7 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game, 2 steals per game. Region 7-4A first team.
Kobi Cooper, sophomore, Dalton (guard): 7.1 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, 4.4 assists per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention.
Dontae Crowder, sophomore, Christian Heritage School (guard/forward): 9 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 2.6 steals per game, 2.1 assists per game. Region 7-A Division II honorable mention.
Brayden Miles, senior, Southeast Whitfield (guard): 11.2 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 1.8 steals per game. Region 7-4A first team.
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage School: Braden Koneman, Isaac Plavich
Coahulla Creek: Jack DeFalco
Dalton: Jay Anderson, Drew Snyder
The Dalton Academy: Malik Holland, Cannon Baker
Northwest Whitfield: Gabe Perez, Caden Ramsey, Tytus Ramsey
Murray County: Parker Hawkins, Tad Stone, Braxton Vineyard
North Murray: Seth Griffin, Zavon McDade, Isaiah Morrison
