First team
Player of the Year: Gracie Ridley, junior, Dalton (forward): 18.5 points per game, 13.6 rebounds per game, 3 steals per game, 3 assists per game. Region 7-5A first team. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) All-State selection.
Kennedy Baker, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (guard/forward): 12.7 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game. Region 7-4A Player of the Year. GACA All-State selection.
Ella Dotson, senior, Murray County (guard): 12.5 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, 2.3 steals per game. Region 7-2A first team.
Mattie Nuckolls, senior, Murray County (forward): 13 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game, 2.6 steals per game, 1 block per game. Region 7-2A first team. GACA All-State selection.
Brinkley Reed, senior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 18.3 points per game, 5.2 assists per game, 4.3 rebounds per game. Finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,387 points. Region 6-3A first team.
Second team
Kiersten Hixson, senior, Murray County (guard): 8 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game. Region 7-2A first team.
Ava Robinette, junior, North Murray (guard): Region 7-2A first team.
Sloan Pender, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 9.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game. Region 7-4A first team.
Shea Poe, junior, Coahulla Creek (guard/forward): 12.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game. Region 6-3A first team.
Brooklyn Stallion, junior, Christian Heritage School (forward): 8 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Third team
Carly Bramlett, freshman, Christian Heritage School (forward): 10 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, 2 steals per game. Region 7-A Division II first team.
Miracle Godoy, junior, Southeast Whitfield (guard): Region 7-4A first team.
Emma Hefner, junior, Dalton (guard): 10 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention.
Kemara Washington, junior, Dalton (guard): 10 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game, 2 steals per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention.
Bayleigh Winkler, sophomore, Murray County (forward): 8.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game. Region 7-2A first team.
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage School: Taylor Fisher, Mollie Voiles
Coahulla Creek: Leah Headrick, Aubree Langley
Dalton: BB Bates, Taylor Chesser
The Dalton Academy: Saniah Nunez
Northwest Whitfield: Beckley Manning, Callie White
Southeast Whitfield: Trinity Burse, Johanna Ortiz
Murray County: Callan Ledford
North Murray: Cameron Longley
