First team

Player of the Year: Gracie Ridley, junior, Dalton (forward): 18.5 points per game, 13.6 rebounds per game, 3 steals per game, 3 assists per game. Region 7-5A first team. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) All-State selection.

Kennedy Baker, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (guard/forward): 12.7 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game. Region 7-4A Player of the Year. GACA All-State selection.

Ella Dotson, senior, Murray County (guard): 12.5 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, 2.3 steals per game. Region 7-2A first team.

Mattie Nuckolls, senior, Murray County (forward): 13 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game, 2.6 steals per game, 1 block per game. Region 7-2A first team. GACA All-State selection.

Brinkley Reed, senior, Coahulla Creek (guard): 18.3 points per game, 5.2 assists per game, 4.3 rebounds per game. Finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,387 points. Region 6-3A first team.

Second team

Kiersten Hixson, senior, Murray County (guard): 8 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game. Region 7-2A first team.

Ava Robinette, junior, North Murray (guard): Region 7-2A first team.

Sloan Pender, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (guard): 9.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game. Region 7-4A first team.

Shea Poe, junior, Coahulla Creek (guard/forward): 12.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game. Region 6-3A first team.

Brooklyn Stallion, junior, Christian Heritage School (forward): 8 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, 2.5 steals per game. Region 7-A Division II first team.

Third team

Carly Bramlett, freshman, Christian Heritage School (forward): 10 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, 2 steals per game. Region 7-A Division II first team.

Miracle Godoy, junior, Southeast Whitfield (guard): Region 7-4A first team.

Emma Hefner, junior, Dalton (guard): 10 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention.

Kemara Washington, junior, Dalton (guard): 10 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game, 2 steals per game. Region 7-5A honorable mention.

Bayleigh Winkler, sophomore, Murray County (forward): 8.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game. Region 7-2A first team.

Honorable mention

Christian Heritage School: Taylor Fisher, Mollie Voiles

Coahulla Creek: Leah Headrick, Aubree Langley

Dalton: BB Bates, Taylor Chesser

The Dalton Academy: Saniah Nunez

Northwest Whitfield: Beckley Manning, Callie White

Southeast Whitfield: Trinity Burse, Johanna Ortiz

Murray County: Callan Ledford

North Murray: Cameron Longley

