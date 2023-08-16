Dalton High School won’t ask just one person to fill the cleats of Tyson Greenwade.
The Class 5A rushing leader powered the Catamounts back into the state playoffs on his way to a season in which he was named the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year. Greenwade signed with Charleston Southern.
The next great Dalton running back — in the line of names like Greenwade and first round NFL draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs — could indeed be on the roster in 2023. But the Cats are content to give all their backs some playing time.
“We’ll continue on doing what we’ve done in the past,” said head coach Kit Carpenter. Dalton’s offense skewed more toward the ground game last season as Greenwade dominated.
“We’ve got a few different guys back there, and each of them bring a different skillset,” Carpenter said.
Adriel Hernandez, also a standout linebacker for the Catamount defense, was the secondary back in Dalton’s offense last year, rushing for 203 yards and four touchdowns. Bubba Tanner and Andy Atangana, two defensive backs, may also get some carries in 2023, according to Carpenter, along with kicker Adrian Gongora.
Wherever the rushing production comes from, Carpenter and the Catamounts hope to build off a season that saw the first Dalton postseason win since the 2016 team reached the state semifinals.
“The expectation is the same every year,” Carpenter said. Dalton combined for just four wins in 2020 and 2021. “While it was a positive feeling, it doesn’t really drive us to do more because we always want to do more. That’s still not what we wanted, so we’re still working to try to get better.”
Trying to take the pressure off the run game will be junior quarterback Ethan Long. Long split time at quarterback last season and heads into 2023 as the projected starting quarterback.
“He’s doing well and progressing nicely,” Carpenter said of Long. “He understands the game at a high level. He’s able to make good decisions, and he’s athletic enough to be able to run the football. He’s got a strong enough arm to make the throws that we need him to make.”
Peyton Starling and Stryker Woods return as a pair of all-region offensive lineman to block for Long and the backs, and a pair of tight ends with Division I offers, Jeffson Locke and Bannon Phelan, hope to make plays as blockers and receivers.
“They’re big enough and strong enough to block as a lineman, but they also can split out as a receiver,” Carpenter said. “They do some things in the the passing game that kind of open up in the run game.”
Dalton also returns receivers Kendrix London and RJ Storey.
Some of the same faces lead Dalton’s defense.
Hernandez led the team last year with 119 tackles and four sacks from his spot at outside linebacker, and Tanner and Atangana both earned all-region nods in the defensive backfield.
“We’ve got a lot of team speed top to bottom on defense,” Carpenter said. “We’re quick and able to run really well. We’ve got to bring some linemen along.”
For Dalton to make a return to the playoffs, they’ll have to navigate a region that advanced all four teams into the second round last year. Cartersville and Calhoun both reached the Class 5A quarterfinals.
“This may be the most competitive region that we’ve been a part of in a long, long time,” Carpenter said. “While we’ve got a lot back, so does Calhoun and Cartersville. Hiram and Cass have a lot back. With our region running the table against Region 8 last season in the first round of the playoffs, that kind of shows you where we’re at. I expect a lot of great games once we get into region play.”
Region 7-5A
Calhoun
Cartersville
Cass
Dalton
Hiram
Woodland
Key losses
RB Tyson Greenwade
WR, DB Assad Tanner
WR Luke Blanchard
Key players
QB Ethan Long, junior
RB/LB Adriel Hernandez, senior
OL Peyton Starling, junior
RB/DB Bubba Tanner, senior
Circled on the schedule
Sonoraville, Sept. 1
• After starting off the season at North Murray, Dalton plays its first home game against Sonoraville. The Catamounts will look to avenge a close loss a year ago to the Phoenix.
@ Cass, Oct. 13
• Dalton won 31-28 over Cass with a walk-off field goal by Adrian Gongora a season ago to clinch a playoff berth. Dalton’s trip to play the Colonels this year will likely have playoff consequences again.
Calhoun, Oct. 20
• Dalton played close for a half at Calhoun last year with region title hopes on the line. Dalton hosts their rival at Harmon Field this year in the second to last game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.