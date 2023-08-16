VARNELL — Coahulla Creek High School’s football program made a breakthrough in 2022.
School record for wins. First winning season. First playoff appearance.
Now, several figures responsible for that breakthrough are gone.
The head coach, Danny Wilson, is gone. Dynamic quarterback and Class 3A passing leader Kace Kinnamon has graduated, as has his top target in Manny Dominguez. Robbie Wiggins, anchor of the defensive line, is gone.
Now, first-year head coach Drew Carter is tasked with making good on that breakthrough. Keeping the new winning tradition going for a school that hadn’t had a winning season in its first 10 years of play.
“I think that breakthrough has bled through our program down into our younger kids and even into the middle school and into the community. People are now expecting a good product on the field and expect us to have a chance to win every Friday night,” Carter said. “We have reset the expectation now to where it’s being consistently successful. Once we got rolling last year, we had confidence going into every game that we were going to have a chance to win. We weren’t just showing up and hoping the ball would bounce in our direction. They’ve seen the type of preparation it takes, and hopefully that establishes some confidence with the guys.”
Carter, the former offensive coordinator behind the Creek’s rise with Kinnamon and company for the last three years, will continue to call the plays as new faces step in to fill the roles of those that led Creek’s historic season.
“It’s really just a journey of figuring out what our identity is going to be. We’ve got a lot of opportunities in front of us,” Carter said. “We’ve got a lot of talent, but I think it’s those guys taking the next step from being role players or key substitutes to being playmakers and starters and leaders. I think if you can check a couple of those boxes, we have an opportunity for success.”
That starts with the quarterback position. Chase Ward is no stranger to seeing the field, playing at wide receiver, linebacker and on special teams while serving as Kinnamon’s backup a year ago. But he’ll get the chance to be the QB for Creek’s new-look offense.
“I don’t if you can ever easily replace a guy like (Kinnamon), a three-year starter who played a lot of ball and with us being very familiar with each other. We really spent a lot of time catering the offense to his strengths,” Carter said. “Chase is going to get his opportunity this year. The best thing about him is that he’s played a lot of football with us. Him being in the fire is not an issue, but it’s us figuring out what he does well as a quarterback.”
Ward is “a little bigger and a more physical runner,” than Kinnamon, Carter said. “He throws the deep ball really well and the ball comes out of his hands quickly.”
Ward can also lean on the run game of Karim Bradley, who has seen lots of action in the backfield in the last few years. Nate Tilley returns as a solid receiving option for Ward along with Marc Solis.
Ricky Holliday and Justin Dover will share the co-coordinator role and call the defense.
Chevy Joyce returns as a solid presence on the offensive and defensive lines, and Bradley, Tilley and Solis will also play both ways. Keith Collins returns at safety after an injury during last season.
Creek was able to navigate Region 6-3A last year to finish third, falling to second-place finisher Ringgold and region champ Adairsville.
“It’s solid from top to bottom,” Carter said of the region. “Adairsville is probably more talented than anyone else and they bring a lot back, but, besides them, I think you have a lot of really solid football teams. You don’t have any off weeks once the region starts.”
Carter’s mission is to keep up the momentum Wilson left at Creek when he left to become the defensive coordinator at Chattooga.
“I’m not coach Wilson. I don’t have his experience and my personality is different, so if I came in and tried to be a carbon copy of him, it wouldn’t really work,” he said. “I’m really fortunate to have worked under him for a few years. He has given us the foundation for the day-to-day operation for the guys, and that’s made this pretty seamless.”
Region 6-3A
Adairsville
Bremen
Coahulla Creek
Gordon Lee
LaFayette
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Ridgeland
Ringgold
Key losses
QB Kace Kinnamon
OL/DL Robbie Wiggins
DB/WR Manny Dominguez
RB Payton Gordon
{span style=”font-size: 1em;”}Key players{/span}
QB/LB Chase Ward, senior
RB/LB Karim Bradley, senior
WR/DB Nate Tilley, senior
WR/DB Keith Collins, senior
{span style=”font-size: 1em;”}Circled on the schedule{/span}
@ Northwest Whitfield, Aug. 25
• The battle for the north end of Whitfield County has become a classic in the last two years. Creek won an overtime thriller at Northwest in 2021, and the Bruins struck back with a 35-31 shootout win in Varnell last year.
@ Chattooga, Sept. 8
• Coahulla Creek pays a visit to Chattooga for its final non-region tune-up before hitting a seven-game region slate. There, the Colts will face former head coach Danny Wilson, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Indians.
Ringgold, Oct. 5
• Halfway through Creek’s region slate, the Colts host Ringgold, the second-place finisher in Region 6-3A a year ago. It’s a swing game that could help decide if Creek can make a second playoff appearance.
