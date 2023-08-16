Just a little over three months after taking the job, Frank Barden will coach his first game for Christian Heritage School.
It’s the latest start Barden has ever had at a new school in a head coaching career that spans nearly 30 years and includes stops at Pickens, Cartersville, Stephens County and, most recently, St. Francis.
“We kind of had a fast track,” Barden said. Former head coach Jay Poag left for a job in North Carolina in April. “I started on May 1 and we had a practice May 2. It was a challenge building that relationship with the team so fast.”
Barden won a state championship at Cartersville, where he spent many years having battles with then-Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb. Lamb is now the athletic director at Christian Heritage, and Barden credits the relationship with Lamb for landing him at his latest challenge.
Guiding Christian Heritage football.
“I’m real excited about the opportunity,” Barden said.
Barden got an up-close look at his new team when St. Francis visited the Lions a year ago. Barden and St. Francis won that game 26-7.
“There were just some really tough kids here. They’re physical and they’re going to play hard,” Barden said. “The potential here was what was intriguing. I’m just trying to continue that and making it even better.”
The Lions finished 5-7 last season through a tough non-region schedule, but went toe-to-toe with Class A Division II semifinalist Johnson County in the second round of the playoffs.
The Lions are already assured of another playoff appearance in Barden’s first season — Region 7-A DII has just three teams — but Barden hopes to field a team that is ready for that eventual playoff appearance.
“It’s just a mindset that you have to have. Our biggest opponent — you can say Bowdon, you can say Mount Zion — but our biggest opponent is Christian Heritage,” Barden said.
The Lions found a lot of success in the ground game a year ago, led by the two-pronged attack of Eli Thomason and Jaylon Gay. Thomason is gone to graduation, but Gay, a junior, is back to lead the rushing charge.
“We have some good lineman that do a really good job, and we have some backs that can run it,” Barden said. “The quarterback is big and not only can he throw it, he can run it.”
That quarterback is junior Carter Triplett, who passed for 1,224 yards and 12 touchdowns last year as the starter while contributing 256 rushing yards.
When Triplett does air it out, he’ll have some new targets to find.
Christian Heritage picked up a few players who played other sports at the school, including 6-foot-4-inch basketball standout Dontae Crowder, to play wide receiver.
“They’re going to really help us stretch the field,” Barden said.
Barden said his philosophy is that games are won on the defensive side of the ball.
“Defense is where you’re going to win, and we’ve got to be good on defense,” he said.
Daniel Geil, region defensive player of the year last season, is gone from his spot starring on the defensive end, and Thomason was a standout linebacker too.
Duncan Carpenter returns after making the Region 7-A DII first team as a sophomore defensive lineman last season.
Bowdon
Christian Heritage
Mount Zion
Key losses
RB/LB Eli Thomason
RB/LB Sam Wooten
DE Daniel Geil
Key players
QB Carter Triplett, junior
RB/LB Jaylon Gay, junior
DL/OL Duncan Carpenter, junior
Circled on the schedule
Darlington, Sept. 1
• Darlington and Christian Heritage battled it out for several years as region opponents and have kept the rivalry going as non-region foes. The Lions welcome the Tigers from Rome in the standout game from a tough non-region slate.
@ Bowdon, Oct. 13
• Bowdon is the defending Region 7-A DII champ and a state semifinalist from a year ago, but lost several key players. Christian Heritage’s seventh game is its first region game, so the Lions have plenty of time to round into form for the biggest game of the season.
Mt. Zion, Oct. 27
• With only two region games on the schedule, both are of high importance. A win here could decide a region championship or, at least, a home playoff game, for the Lions.
