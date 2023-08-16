CHATSWORTH — North Murray High School is used to good quarterback play.
From Preston Poag Jr. to Ladd McConkey to Seth Griffin, there’s usually a playmaker behind center leading the Mountaineers.
As Griffin steps out, graduating after three years as the starter, in steps Skyler Williams.
“I’ve been very fortunate to always have good quarterbacks,” North Murray head coach Preston Poag said. “We’ll miss Seth. He took a lot of snaps for us.”
Williams, a junior standing at 6-feet-3-inches, is set to be the next in that line of North Murray quarterbacks this fall as the Mountaineers gear up for the 2023 season.
“He’s going to be a dynamic player,” Poag said. He’s always had a really strong arm and he’s been working on his touch. I look for very big things out of him.”
Williams, a dynamic athlete who also tortures opponents on the basketball court, played at wide receiver and running back behind Griffin last year.
“He’s played a lot of different positions to get him ready,” Poag said. “He’s always been a quarterback, but Seth has just been there. He’s grown a lot since’s he’s been here.”
Griffin was a willing and productive runner for the Neers, but his best skill was pinpoint passing. Poag said Williams, with his background at other skill positions, can provide a dangerous running or passing threat on any given play.
“He can run it and make people miss. He’s that type of player,” Poag said. “But he can also sling it. He just can’t try to do too much. He’s got to manage the game and make the right decision.”
Williams’ move from receiver to QB takes away a receiving option — and last year’s leading receiver in 2A, Jadyn Rice, is gone too due to graduation — but he still has several weapons to find with his strong arm.
Judson Petty, also a standout defensive back, will be the Neers’ go-to guy after trailing just behind Rice in receiving yards last year.
“Petty is one of the best players around here,” Poag said. “He’s just a kid that you can play everywhere. He’s just a playmaker and he’ll continue to make plays on both sides of the field for us.”
Hudson Hulett, just a sophomore, led the team in tackles last year and also comes in as a threatening receiving option. Kaden Myers and Caden Walston are another pair of wide receiver/defensive back hybrids.
Tyler Henry and Layten Myers line up in the backfield and can make plays in both the run game and passing game.
“He got some good experience last year, and I expect big things out of him,” Poag said of Henry. “and (Layten) Myers is a versatile kid that can do a lot of things.
In the trenches are an experienced group of offensive and defensive linemen, led by senior Austin Newton.
“This is probably the most depth we’ve had up front since I’ve been here,” Poag said. “We’re very good up front; we’re bigger and we’re stronger.”
Despite missing those visible pieces of last year’s squad — like Griffin, Rice and all-region lineman Ryan Maton — North Murray brings back a lot of talent.
“We have a lot of starters back,” Poag said. “I think the key to our season is developing our back-ups and staying healthy.”
“This might been one of the best teams I’ve had in terms of leadership too,” he said.
North Murray hopes that leadership can lead the Neers into title contention in Region 7-2A.
The Mountaineers have reached the playoffs for seven straight seasons, but have had to go on the road for the last three years, resulting in three first-round exits. The Neers have competed near the top of the region each year, but Rockmart has been the familiar roadblock.
Rockmart was in Region 6-3A with North Murray in 2020 and 2021, then came down to Class 2A with the Mountaineers last season. Rockmart has won the region title in each of those three years.
“We’ve got to play a lot better defense with them,” Poag said. “It’s always been shootouts against them, and it’s hard to beat them in a shootout.”
Model and Fannin County were 7-2A’s other playoff teams last season.
“Then you’ve got some teams that if you’re not ready, they’ll beat you,” Poag said.
Region 7-2A
Fannin County
Gordon Central
Haralson County
Model
Murray County
North Murray
Rockmart
Key losses
QB Seth Griffin
WR Jadyn Rice
OL Ryan Maton
Key players
WR/DB Judson Petty, senior
QB Skyler Williams, junior
WR/DB Hudson Hulett, sophomore
Circled on the schedule
Dalton, Aug. 18
• North Murray welcomes in Dalton to Mountaineer Stadium. The two played for the very first time last season, with Dalton coming out on top 49-27 in Dalton last year. Head coach Preston Poag is a Dalton grad and former assistant for the Catamounts.
@ Northwest Whitfield, Sept. 8
• North Murray and Northwest Whitfield have struck up a non-region rivalry since playing each other for the first time in 2020. After the two exchanged victories in the first two games, Northwest won last season at North Murray to earn a 2-1 series edge. The road team has won all three matchups.
@ Rockmart, Nov. 3
• Rockmart has been the roadblock in the region for North Murray. The Mountaineers travel to Rockmart for the last game of the regular season. Whether or not North Murray goes into the game with region title hopes, this game still should have playoff implications.
