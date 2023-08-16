TUNNEL HILL — The last time Northwest Whitfield High School had to introduce a new starting quarterback, the United States had a different president and no cases of COVID-19 had yet hit the U.S.
Owen Brooker held down the position for all four years that he was in high school, starting as a freshman in 2019 and piling up Class 4A passing titles, all-region and all-area nods across a decorated career that ended with his graduation this spring.
A four-year starter can be a rarity in high school football, but, as Northwest prepares to start a new quarterback for the first time this decade, the Bruins may have the next best thing.
Gavin Nuckolls, just a sophomore, is next in line for the Bruins’ QB spot. Northwest hopes he can be the next long-time starter behind center.
“He’s going to be a really good player for us. He’s so much more mature past his age and experience right now,” Northwest head coach Josh Robinson said, speaking after his team’s preseason scrimmage against Calhoun. “He’s got plenty of things to improve on, but from where he’s at as a first-year starter as a sophomore, he’s going to be a good player for us.”
The Bruin offense against Calhoun resembled a similar quick efficiency that it’s enjoyed under Brooker, with Nuckolls firing quick passes to playmakers on the perimeter. One of Nuckolls’ best strengths is the run game too, Robinson said. That’s something he didn’t yet get to show with QB contact off-limits in the scrimmage.
As Nuckolls gets acclimated to starting life, he’ll have a handful of those playmakers to help him out.
Hudson Gray, who also plays defensive back and even punts for the Bruins, is a standout senior receiver who has a handful of NCAA Division I offers. He developed into a go-to guy for Brooker, catching 60 passes for 843 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. Isaiah Foster, another wide receiver and defensive back, also has speed and shiftiness to make plays in the passing game.
In the backfield, Northwest has Caden Ramsey, Cameron Collins and Mason Mays to take carries, and Caid Combs leads the line up front.
On defense, another departed Brooker leaves a hole at linebacker for the Bruins.
Leading tackler and all-region performer Jax Brooker is gone, as well as fellow all-region linebackers Ike Ralston and Conner Cummings.
“We have seven or eight guys at that spot that can play,” Robinson said. “The competition part is going to cause those guys to get better, or they’ll get left behind. When we play Pepperell, we’ll run through those guys until they stick.”
Ramsey, a junior, is a returning starter at linebacker, and Robinson also expects Dominick Johnson and Dawson Whitmore to step into bigger roles.
New-look Northwest starts the year with an obvious goal: return to the playoffs. The Bruins’ string of seven straight playoff appearances was halted when Northwest missed out on the postseason a year ago in Region 7-4A.
“It’s grown to be an expectation for us, which is a good thing,” Robinson said. “When you don’t make it, you can feel sorry for yourself and make excuses and blame somebody, or you can figure out how to get the job done the next year. Cedartown’s got to be considered the favorite, but, beyond that, you need to probably win three region games to get to the playoffs. When you play in those big playoff games, you have to play well, and that all starts with non-region play getting you ready.”
Region 7-4A
Cedartown
Central-Carrollton
Heritage-Catoosa
Northwest Whitfield
Sonoraville
Southeast Whitfield
Key losses
QB Owen Brooker
LB Jax Brooker
LB Ike Ralston
LB Connor Cummings
Key players
WR/DB Hudson Gray, senior
LB/RB Caden Ramsey, junior
QB Gavin Nuckolls, sophomore
DE Myles Mays, junior
Circled on the schedule
Darlington, Sept. 15
• Northwest hosts Rome’s Darlington in the Bruins’ final non-region tune-up. The Darlington game a year ago started the season going south. After a 4-0 start, Northwest’s first defeat came against Darlington, kicking off a 1-5 finish.
@ Heritage, Oct. 20
• The Bruins travel to Ringgold for an important Region 7-4A game against Heritage. Northwest fell short 40-36 against the Generals last year, the closest of Northwest’s four region defeats.
Central-Carrollton, Oct. 27
• Central defeated Northwest 35-17 last year in Carrollton, all but ending the Bruins’ playoff hopes. With Region 7-4A favorite Cedartown looming to end the season the next week, the Bruins hope to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot or region title by defeating Central.
