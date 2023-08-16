Who is next?
The conclusion of the 2022 football season in Whitfield and Murray counties saw a lot of departing talent.
The two-county area boasted the passing yards leaders in three different classifications. North Murray’s Seth Griffin led 2A, Coahulla Creek’s Kace Kinnamon led 3A and Northwest Whitfield’s Owen Brooker was tops in 4A.
All three started for at least three years — four, in Brooker’s case — and all three are gone.
Also gone is last season’s leading rusher in Class 5A, Dalton’s Tyson Greenwade.
North Murray’s Jadyn Rice, who rode his connection with Griffin to the top receiving total in 2A, also graduated.
Lots of talented players exited the area to head to college.
So, who’s next?
Some are obvious answers.
Players like Northwest Whitfield senior Hudson Gray or North Murray senior Judson Petty have been playmakers for a long time.
But lots of departed talent means more room for younger talent to flourish.
Can the replacements for those three standout QBs — North Murray’s Skyler Williams, Creek’s Chase Ward and Northwest’s Gavin Nuckolls — find similar success as their predecessors?
Who put in the effort during the spring and summer to make a huge leap from last season?
Which freshmen entering the fray as a first-time high schooler will turn heads?
There are lots of other questions to be hashed out on the field in 2023.
Coahulla Creek turns to a new coach after its best season in school history and first playoff appearance. Can the Colts keep it up?
Another new coach, Christian Heritage’s Frank Barden, had a short offseason after starting the job in May. How quickly have the Lions adjusted?
Does North Murray’s playoff streak roll on? Can Dalton stay in the postseason after a return last year? Can Northwest make a playoff return after its own postseason streak was snapped last year? Can Southeast and Murray County keep building?
Only time will tell.
The 2023 high school football season officially starts Thursday night, when Northwest hosts Pepperell. The six other local high school programs join in the next night.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor of the Dalton Daily Citizen.
View each local team’s preview page:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.