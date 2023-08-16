For Southeast Whitfield High School, it’s all about the climb.
Todd Murray took over the Raider program after it went through a winless 2019.
From there, Southeast has kept making steps.
One win in 2020, two in 2021 and four last season.
Southeast heads into 2023 with a younger, new-look roster, but still with that same goal of the type of improvement that can lead to competing for a playoff spot.
“The main thing is the kids learning and developing,” Murray said. “We want of course to be successful on the scoreboard, but that’s not the only thing. We of course want to win more than we did last year, and that’s always the goal.”
Southeast graduated its starting quarterback in Brayden Miles, top two rushers in Brady Ensley and Anthony Ramirez, top blocker in Jayden Calhoun and receiving threat Matthew Brock.
“Those are big shoes to fill for our guys,” Murray said. “They’re young this year, but they’re energetic and they’re willing to learn what they need to.”
Jacob Layman, a senior, will take the reins of Southeast’s ball-control, run-heavy attack at QB. Layman has spent some time in the role in mop-up duty and when Miles missed time.
Alberto Rios and Noah Singleton figure to fill some of Ensley’s production at fullback.
“They didn’t get spotlighted as much as Brady did, just because Brady ran so well,” Murray said.
Calhoun, who signed with Reinhardt University, leaves a big hole on the offensive line, but the Raiders aren’t devoid of experience up front.
“We will miss Jayden, but we do have three returning starters on the offensive line, so that will help us,” Murray said.
Point University signee Zander Burkett was a standout on both the offensive and defensive lines, but all-region performer at defensive tackle Roberto Rios returns.
“He’ll be the leader of the defense,” said Murray.
Kaleb Padilla and Ian Lively bring back some experience in the secondary.
Despite integrating a lot of new faces on offense, the goal for the Raider attack stays the same.
Southeast wants to run the ball, avoid turnovers and control the clock.
“For things to go well for us, we need to control the ball and play solid defense,” Murray said.
That becomes especially important, Murray said, once the Raiders hit a difficult Region 7-4A schedule.
Southeast started 4-1 last year, then finished 0-5 in region play.
“Northwest, Cedartown, Central, they all have big-play guys that can score it in one or two plays,” Murray said. “So we have to go into those games and try to control the ball and not turn it over.”
Region 7-4A
Cedartown
Central-Carrollton
Heritage-Catoosa
Northwest Whitfield
Sonoraville
Southeast Whitfield
Key losses
RB/LB Brady Ensley
OL Jayden Calhoun
QB Brayden Miles
Key players
DT Roberto Rios, junior
RB Alberto Rios, junior
RB Noah Singleton, junior
Circled on the schedule
Coosa, Aug. 18
• Southeast Whitfield kicks off the season by hosting Coosa on the brand new turf field at Raider stadium. Southeast got the season started strong with a 14-7 road win over Coosa a year ago, but the Class A Division I program flashed improvement later in the season.
Druid Hills, Sept. 22
• The Raiders’ final non-region game comes against Druid Hills. Southeast got a decisive win in this matchup last year. Southeast will need all the preparation it can get before launching into an extremely tough Region 7-4A slate.
Northwest Whitfield, Oct. 6
• Southeast hosts rival Northwest Whitfield, looking for its first win in the series since 2017. Northwest missed out on the playoffs last season, but has Southeast closed the gap with Northwest enough to give the Bruins a scare?
