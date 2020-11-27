Christian Heritage opens up playoffs with King's Ridge at home
Christian Heritage School (9-1, 4-0 Region 7-A Private) opens the Class A Private playoffs tonight at 7:30 with a home game against Alpharetta's King's Ridge Christian (2-4, 1-3 Region 6-A Private).
After a loss to fellow Class A Private power Fellowship Christian to begin the season, Christian Heritage won nine straight (counting two forfeits) to close the season and win the school's first region championship. They're the top seed out of Region 7-A Private.
King's Ridge, meanwhile, limped into the fourth spot in a five-team Region 6-A Private with just one region win and two overall.
Christian Heritage has been rolling on both sides of the ball lately, especially in the regular-season finale last week when the Lions dominated early to defeat the region's second seed North Cobb Christian 28-13. Quarterback Christian Thomas threw three touchdown passes while the Lion defense held North Cobb Christian to just 40 total yards in a 21-0 game at half.
Should the Lions win, they would remain at home next Friday to play George Walton or Holy Innocents.
North Murray travels to Gainesville's North Hall for opener
North Murray (6-3, 6-2 Region 6-3A) hits the road for the first round of the playoffs. They'll play at Gainesville's North Hall (6-4, 5-1 Region 7-3) tonight at 7:30.
The Mountaineers are the third seed in Region 6-3A, while North Hall is the second seed from Region 7-3A.
North Murray has had a prolific offense all season, averaging 39 points per game, but the Mountaineers often end up in shootouts. Mountaineer opponents have scored at least 42 in four separate games, including the final two North Murray games — a 42-35 loss to Adairsville and a 49-42 win over LaFayette.
The Mountaineers could be in another high-scoring game with North Hall, which averaged 33 points in region games.
Northwest hosts Stephenson in first round
Northwest Whitfield (7-2, 2-2 Region 7-4A) should already be in playoff form. The Bruins needed a win in the final week of the regular season against Pickens to secure a playoff spot.
They did win, 28-23, and that gave them Region 7-4A's second seed and a home playoff game. They'll play Stone Mountain's Stephenson (4-2, 3-2 Region 6-4A), the third seed in Region 6-4A in the first round Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The state's Class 4A and 2A first-round games will be played on Saturday due to an officials shortage.
In Stephenson, the Bruins get a team that bumped down to 4A from Class 6A last year, where they finished 11-2 and reached the second round of the playoffs. The Jaguars played just six games this season after cancellations due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Bruins closed the season winning three straight after falling in their first two region contests, while Stephenson has lost two straight.
