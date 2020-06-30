The success of the Dalton State College women’s golf team doesn’t stop on the course.
It extends to the classroom, too.
Three Dalton State women’s golfers were named All-American Scholars Monday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
Senior Hannah Gasaway, sophomore Cameron Daniel and freshman Megan Donahue were all given the distinction, which went to 1,401 golfers nationwide. Prospective scholars must have had a 3.5 cumulative grade point average to make the cut.
The women's golf program had its 2019-20 season cut short in March before the Southern States Athletic Conference or NAIA championships due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The Roadrunners were ranked fifth in the national NAIA poll at the time of the season’s cancellation.
The end of the season didn’t keep the team from racking up on-course accolades. All seven team members were named first-team all conference by the SSAC when awards were announced in April.
Daniel, Donahue and Gasaway were also included on an SSAC All-Academic team.
