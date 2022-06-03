Two Dalton State College players were named to the NAIA Women’s Golf All-America first team, while the Lady Roadrunners also boasted a third-teamer.
Sydney Hermann, the Southern States Athletic Conference player of the year, and Mailey Buzzell were named to the 15-person top team by the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches Association. Cameron Daniel was named to the third team.
Hermann had just one finish outside of the top-10 all season long, and Buzzell had two individual tournament victories on the season.
Daniel was the individual champion at the SSAC tournament and had the Lady Roadrunners’ top finish at the NAIA national championships last week, tied for 13th.
It’s the third All-American selection for Daniel, while Buzzell and Hermann received the honor for the second time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.