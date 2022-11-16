Dalton State College will be the host team for a first and second round site of the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship tournament, which means three of the top teams in the NAIA will join the Roadrunners in taking the turf at Dalton Stadium on the campus of The Dalton Academy and Dalton Junior High School.
First round games will be played Thursday evening starting at 5:30 at the stadium.
Top-seeded (and third national seed) Dalton State plays No. 4 Columbia International, followed by No. 2 Cumberlands vs. No. 3 Indiana Tech at 8:30 Thursday night.
The winners of those games will advance to a game at 6:30 Saturday night to play for a spot in the 10-team final site bracket in Decatur, Alabama.
Many Daltonians know of the Roadrunners, the team that went undefeated during the regular season and reached the top ranking in the country for the first time in program history, but what about the rest of the teams?
“It’s a good field, and I think that we will have two very good games at Dalton Stadium on Thursday night,” said Dalton State head coach Saif Alsafeer.
Columbia International, located in Columbia, South Carolina, will play Dalton State after winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament championship.
The Rams, who are 12-3-4 this season, are coached by a familiar foe for Alsafeer.
Bill Brindley is in his sixth season coaching Columbia International, but his previous job was at Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Florida. While there, he coached a few times against Alsafeer’s teams at his previous stop, Florida College, which is near Tampa.
“They’re a bit of a known opponent at this point,” Alsafeer said. “They’re a really good team. I think it will be a really good game. Both teams have a lot of talent and love to play.”
Dalton State and Columbia International shared several common opponents in the regular season. Both teams played Brewton-Parker, Bryan, Johnson University, Milligan, Reinhardt and Tennessee Wesleyan.
Columbia International went 4-1-2 against those teams — playing Tennessee Wesleyan twice — while Dalton State was 5-0-1. The loss against that group for the Rams was to Reinhardt, while Dalton State downed Reinhardt 4-1.
The Rams have two players that share the team lead in goals. Fabio Bender and Praise Kabwe have found the net 11 times this year, and Bender has eight assists to grab the team lead in points.
Cumberlands, located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, played Dalton State in both of the last two seasons, with each game resulting in a tie.
A member of the Mid-South Conference, Cumberlands enters the tournament with a 10-4-4 record. The Patriots reached the quarterfinals of the NAIA tournament two seasons ago, but fell in the first round of the tournament last year.
Stephen Appiah leads Cumberlands’ offense with 10 goals and four assists.
Indiana Tech, a quarterfinalist in the national tournament last year, comes into this year’s tournament with a record of 12-2-6. The Warriors won the Wolverine-Hoosier Conference championship, made up primarily of colleges from Michigan or Indiana, defeating Madonna University on penalty kicks in the finals of the tournament.
Indiana Tech, located in Fort Wayne, has a strong defense like Dalton State. The first three games of the season for the Warriors were all scoreless ties, and they had seven shutouts. When Indiana Tech scores, Lucca Motta leads the way. He has eight goals.
