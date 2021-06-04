4 All-Americans help lead DSC women's golf to another top-5 national finish

After another top-five finish in the NAIA national championships, four members of the Dalton State College women's golf team were named NAIA All-Americans.
Mailey Buzzell and Sydney Hermann were named to the first team, Cameron Daniel made the second team and Isabel Rijos was listed on the third team for the awards, which were released Thursday night.
The quartet led the Roadrunners to a fourth-place finish at the national championship last week. The Roadrunners are perennial high-finishers in the national tournament. Dalton State has finished in the top five in four of the six NAIA tournaments held since 2015, with the top finish being a tie for second in 2015. In the other two tournaments in that time period, Dalton State finished sixth and tenth, respectively.
The latest high finish came as the top-ranked Roadrunners made their way up the standings after entering the final round of the tournament at sixth. The Roadrunners were unable to catch eventual champion Keiser, but settled for a tie for fourth with Oklahoma City.
"It obviously did not go the way we had hoped but I could not be more proud of this group." Dalton State head coach Jim McGrew said. "They represent our program, our school and our community in a first- class way in everything they do."
The group was led by the four All-Americans. Rijos, a fifth-year senior is making her fourth appearance on the NAIA All-American teams. The teams were not named for the 2020 season due to the conclusion of the season being called off because of COVID-19, but Rijos was named an All-American by the Women's Golf Coaches Association last year, making her a five-time All-American. She finishes her Roadrunner career as the all-time wins leader for the program. Daniel made her second appearance on an All-American squad.
