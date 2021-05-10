4 Christian Heritage seniors sign to play in college

Contributed photo

Four Christian Heritage School student athletes recently signed to play sports in college. Jack Stafford is headed to Berry College to play golf, while Faith Humphrey will play basketball at Berry. Tatiana Chiesa is set to play softball at Bryan College, and Nash Bingham will play baseball at The University of Virginia's College at Wise. Front row, from left, are Stafford, Chiesa, Humphrey and Bingham. Back row, Christian Heritage athletics director and golf coach Chad Jordan, former CHS softball coach Mike Leonard, CHS girls basketball coach Frank Pinson and former CHS baseball coach Jamey Middleton.