4 DSC men's golfers named All-Americans

Second and third team NAIA PING All-American teams were announced Wednesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America as Dalton State College's men's team placed three more athletes on the squad, joining first team selection Ben Rebne.
Matthew Cleary and Steve Kibare made the second team, while Trevor Bassett was chosen for the third team. Cleary had a strong spring, finishing in the top five in two of the six events while collecting a top 10 in another. He had a scoring average of 74.21 in 28 rounds played on the season and had a best finish of third at the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship.
Freshmen Bassett and Kibare made statements in their first seasons on campus. Bassett won an event with four top fives, five top 10s and a scoring average of 74.76. Kibare had the second best scoring average on the team at 73.71 and matched Bassett with four top fives and five top 10s. Kibare narrowly missed a top 10 in the national tournament with an 11th place finish.
Rebne, who made the tournament-sealing put to win Dalton State the NAIA national championship in 2021, was named a first-teamer when the squad was announced last month.
The four golfers were also named All-Americans by the NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Association.
