A trio of Christian Heritage School football standouts and a Northwest Whitfield Bruin were named to Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State football teams on Monday.
Christian Heritage's Evan Lester, Gage Leonard and Solomon Locke made the All-State team in Class A Private North, while Northwest's Ray Morrison secured a spot on the north team for Class 4A.
Lester was named to the team as a wide receiver, Leonard as a defensive back and Locke as a running back. Morrison was named as a wide receiver. All four spent time on both sides of the ball in 2020.
Lester, a senior who recently signed to play football at Georgia Southern, had 51 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. He was named the Daily Citizen-News All Area Player of the Year and the Region 7-A Private Player of the Year. Locke, a junior in 2020, had 100 carries for 1,022 yards and eight touchdowns, also tallying eight catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns. Leonard had 25 tackles and a sack from his defensive back spot in his junior year.
The trio helped Christian Heritage to a 10-2 finish in 2020 and the school's first region championship in football.
Morrison, meanwhile, caught 56 passes for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior campaign. The Bruins finished 9-3 and reached the second round of the state playoffs.
