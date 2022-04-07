"I absolutely love calling basketball, and it's become easier and easier" with experience, said Terry Phelps, who recently completed his 50th season as a basketball official in Georgia. "I didn't set out to go 50 years — it's just something that's accumulated — and I'm not sure if I'm ready for this (past) season to be my last."
"My mantra the last (few) years has been 'If I can still get where I need to be on the court when I need to be there, I'll keep going,' (and I can)," said Phelps, who moved to Whitfield County from Kentucky in the late 1960s to begin teaching social studies at what was then Valley Point High School. All these years, "the exercise has helped me — I'm 77, now, but I've run really well this year (while) calling 89 games — and I've enjoyed the camaraderie with the other officials."
Had Georgia high schools not shifted to three officials from two per game in the 1990s, however, "I don't know if I'd have kept going" all this time, he said with a chuckle. With two officials instead of three, "it's a lot more work."
North Georgia was one of two early adopters — along with Savannah — of using three officials in the 1990s, said Phelps, who was the Northwest Georgia Tipoff Club's Official of the Year in 2003. "We did it because at that time all of our schools except one or two were in the same region, (so) we made a deal with the schools we wouldn't charge them for our mileage if they used three officials, and it cost them a little more — not much — but they got three officials."
Basketball in the blood
Basketball is in his blood, as he's from the capital of Bluegrass hoops, Lexington, and graduated from the University of Kentucky, home of the Wildcats, who boast the highest winning percentage of any NCAA Division I basketball program.
When Phelps began officiating basketball in Northwest Georgia there was no officials association in this area, and "I called a lot of recreation ball and junior varsity those first six-seven years," he said. In the adult recreation leagues, physical play ruled the day, so "those were some rough games."
He called his first high school varsity game in 1973, and he added middle school basketball in 1975. The Carpet City Officials Association launched in the early 1970s and was sanctioned by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).
"The best administrative thing" the GHSA did in the past half-century was assign schools to officials associations in the mid-'80s, as opposed to schools securing their own officials, he said. "That took a lot of pressure off of the schools and the officials."
In 1980, the Carpet City Officials Association joined with the North Georgia Basketball Officials Association, and Phelps served as secretary of that entity from 1986-2014, said Phelps, a graduate of the Dalton-Whitfield Leadership Class of 2000 and a member of the Valley Point Hall of Fame. "I was the liaison" between officials, the GHSA and schools.
He called his first — of 20 — state tournament in 1987, in addition to numerous sub-region and region tournaments, and he also called several Tennessee-Georgia All-Star games in the 1990s. At a national AAU tournament in Chattanooga for teen girls, he was on an officiating crew with Curtis Shaw, who worked six NCAA Final Fours, including the 2009 NCAA Championship game, while legendary University of Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt watched potential future Volunteers from the stands.
He also once officiated a high school game alongside Bruce Benedict, who was a catcher for the Atlanta Braves from 1978-1989 and became a basketball official — he eventually moved up to Division 1 college basketball officiating — after retiring from baseball, Phelps said. No fans had any insults for officials at that game, as "everybody was kind of in awe of (Benedict)."
A 'laid-back guy'
Phelps didn't receive many verbal arrows from angry fans over the years, but on the rare occasion he did, he handled it with good humor, recalled Ken Giles, a longtime official who has worked hundreds of games alongside Phelps. When one fan ran up to Phelps after a game and said, "You're horrible," Phelps responded dryly, "You need to show me more respect — that's 'Mr. Horrible' to you."
Phelps, in fact, earned the nickname "Sleepy," because he's so relaxed as an official, Giles said. It's "a compliment."
"Temperament" is crucial for officials, Phelps said. "Do you get combative with players and coaches? It's amazing how someone hollering from the stands can (impact) an official."
"I'm the type of person who, as long as you stay in the stands, and you're not profane or racist, you paid for a ticket, (so) you stayed," he said. "It's not about us — we're integral to the game, but nobody ever paid a penny to watch me call a basketball game — I learned through the years to ignore what was going on in the stands, because there's a lot going on the court that you need to pay more attention to than the stands, and I never felt threatened in a basketball setting."
Phelps also believes being a teacher — after eight years at Valley Point, he moved to Northwest Whitfield High School from 1975 until his retirement in 2000— served him well in relating to players and coaches.
"I'm a very, very laid-back guy — the joke in our association is that if I call a technical foul, a riot must've broken out — but I could have empathy for players and coaches other officials might not have had," he said. "I had a day-to-day relationship with players, and I was a colleague of coaches."
"I got along pretty well with a lot of coaches who had a reputation for really getting on officials," he said. "I'm less confrontational, and that's just the way I handle things."
He didn't officiate Northwest games to avoid any appearance of bias, he said. Even in retirement, he's avoided officiating games in Tunnel Hill for the same reason.
'A big honor'
To officiate varsity basketball games, officials must attend clinics and pass certain tests, but to call postseason games, officials must attend a camp every couple of years, in addition to several other requirements, Phelps said. He called his final state tournament a decade ago.
"It's a big honor (to call state), and several times I was the only official from our area to go to state," he said. "The pressure was on you, (because in order to) come back next year, you had to do a good job."
Phelps was elite enough to also be a state evaluator of officials for several years in the early 2000s.
"Knowledge of the rules" is paramount for quality officials, and there's nuance in many rules, he said. For example, "continuous motion" is often misunderstood.
A shot attempt is "two phases, starting it, and it leaving your hand," he said. If a player begins a shooting motion which is then interrupted by a foul, he or she is considered in the act of shooting and awarded two foul shots.
Communication — with players, coaches, other officials and even, at times, fans — is also key to quality officiating, especially on complex rules decisions, he said. If those decisions are explained, and an official is confident in his or her ruling, coaches, players and fans will at least understand, even if they dislike the call.
Longevity
After officiating approximately 5,500 games during a half-century, Phelps is often approached at games by parents, who note that he officiated his or her games and is now calling his or her child's, grandchild's or great-grandchild's games, Giles said.
"He's probably on the fourth generation of some families, which is truly remarkable."
While some officials prefer boys basketball to girls, Phelps enjoys both, although he acknowledges "I was known a little more for girls basketball." His appreciation of the girls game may be due in part to the fact he has four daughters, and seven of his eight grandchildren are also girls.
His officials association is down to 52 officials this year from 72 last year, and many areas of the state are running short of officials, he said.
"I keep reading it's (about a lack of) sportsmanship" by players, coaches and fans, "but I have no recollection of any serious breaches of sportsmanship" this season or recently.
"But, again, I look at someone who may not have the experience I do, and maybe they don't know how to filter some of the criticism," he said. "I tell young officials 'If it doesn't require an answer, don't say anything'" to coaches who are trying to "work" the officials.
"There may also be an expectation of being a varsity official sooner than maybe is realistic," which might also turn off some young and/or potential officials, but "the pay scale here is very good," he said. "You can supplement your income pretty well."
Because he's officiated so many games, Phelps acknowledged it can be difficult to turn off that part of his brain while watching from the stands, but he'll never verbally criticize another official, he said: "I know how they feel."
Officiating philosophy
He does vehemently disagree with the philosophy some have that games should be officiated the same throughout, rather than adjusted based on circumstances.
Anyone who says that "has never played, coached or officiated," he said. "Do you play or coach exactly the same in the first quarter as the fourth? No, circumstances change."
"If it's a tight game late, you call the obvious stuff, but I don't want to be the one responsible for one team winning and one team losing; if I call a foul late, I want everyone to see it's a foul," he said. "A good official makes things fair — not even, but fair."
Whether a state tournament game, a middle school game or a recreation league game, Phelps has always taken the same approach: He tries his best.
"I never go into a game dreading it, and any game you do is the most important game in the state for the kids playing in it," he said. "No matter their skill level, they deserve the best we can give them."
Phelps once officiated seven games on a Saturday, and he "always had fun in the gym," he said. "I've had so many good times."
