As he peers over to Jim McGrew, Ben Rickett says, “When you’re talking about visions and dreams, I mean, good grief, would you have thought at this point we would have 13 conference championships?”
“Oh, and know that I would still be doing it? I mean, I thought I was going to get fired after the first year when we couldn’t recruit anybody,” said McGrew.
McGrew leads the Dalton State College women’s golf program. Rickett, the men’s.
Both Dalton State coaches knew the golf program could be special if it were done right. However, the magnitude of their accomplishments in such a short period still baffles the two.
In 2011, the students of Dalton State voted to re-establish athletics after a 35-year hiatus. Two of the inaugural sports announced were men’s and women’s golf. Then-athletic director Derek Waugh knew he needed someone young, energetic, and that had connections not just on the local level but the national level to lead the golf programs. He chose Chattanooga assistant coach Ben Rickett from a group of applicants in December 2012.
THE BEGINNING
“I think Ben will be a rising star in the collegiate golf world,” Waugh said at the time. “He has international experience, high-level Division I playing and coaching experience and he is a bright and articulate individual.”
Rickett knew the area as he and his wife were living in Dalton at the time. He first heard about the job when conversing with his neighbor, Nancy Whaley. Whaley knew the college well. She was Dalton Junior College’s 1974 Homecoming Queen.
The position immediately sparked his interest. It was the opportunity only a few coaches get the chance at — the opportunity to build a program from the ground up in your vision.
“It is an honor to be the first golf coach at Dalton State,” Rickett said when introduced. “Golf is very popular in this area; we have access to some of the best facilities in the country. I feel like the program can be nationally competitive quickly.”
To be competitive quickly, Rickett had to get to work building a men’s roster. His team would hit the course in just eight months. He started building relationships, but after reaching out to a few potential athletes, he thought, “This is going to be a lot harder than I imagined.”
Building a program was a task that he couldn’t do alone. He needed help. As the calendar turned to 2013, Waugh and Rickett were ready to hire someone to lead the women’s program as Rickett would lead the men. Their problem: Money. They needed to bring in someone part-time with the funds they had available.
In steps Jim McGrew. A teacher and coach at Northwest Whitfield High School, McGrew led the boy’s team to four-straight region championships and top-four finishes in the state tournament in six of his nine years of coaching. He was also close to retirement and looking to continue doing something outside the school system. Upon hearing about the director of golf position at Dalton State, McGrew applied. The job eventually went to Rickett, but McGrew wanted to help however he could.
A meeting with Waugh and Rickett followed. Impressed with his willingness, knowledge, and contact base; the two discussed offering McGrew the open position. In February 2013, McGrew began work on building the women’s team.
A SPARK
Recruiting the initial class took a lot of work. Without history to back up their words, athletes hesitated to come to Dalton State. Opposing coaches wanting the same athletes were also negative recruiting against the young Roadrunner program. Things began to change for Rickett after a conversation at Dalton Golf and Country Club. Director of Golf Russ Allstun told Rickett that a local athlete was thinking about coming home. He got the contact and reached out. After a few conversations, he got his first commit, Chase Jones.
Jones was a 2012 Murray County High School graduate who attended Darton State College for one season and helped his team to a region championship and a fifth place finish at the NJCAA National Tournament. Next on his radar was Levi Nix. Nix was at Covenant College and looking for a place closer to home.
With two players in the fold, Rickett held a tryout to help fill the roster. There he found Tyler Mitchell. He got late additions from Anthony D’Angelo and Thomas Rimel to fill out a five-person roster that could compete in the Fall.
The women’s side also had early struggles. With the late start in the recruiting process, a decision was made to wait a year to begin the women’s program.
“We do not want to rush into competition just to say we have a team,” said Waugh at the time. “We want to be competitive from the get-go.”
For McGrew, this was perfect. He wanted to do this right. As the men began play, McGrew recruited. His efforts paid off as he signed two south Georgia talents, Caroline Griffin and Taylor Marie Griner. Both would be freshmen during the 13-14 season and inexperienced in the collegiate game. He needed athletes that had competed at the collegiate level and could win championships.
Seminole State College All-American Erika Wardzinski was his next signee. Wardzinski was coming off a fifth place finish at the NJCAA National Tournament and told McGrew there was another player she thought he could get at her school—the eighth-ranked JuCo player in the country, Julia McQuilken.
About a week later, it was done, and both All-Americans Lady Roadrunners.
He used a connection to ink Berry College transfer and local product Rachel Rebne, who was low medalist in the Georgia 4A sectional her senior year of high school. The final puzzle piece was the 2014 Georgia Class A sectional low medalist Ashley McDonald.
“Getting Caroline and Taylor Marie to start with, to get those good high school players and fortunate to get Erika and Julia then Rachel, it just all fell in place,” said McGrew.
HISTORY MADE
With a team in place, the women hit the links alongside the men during the 14-15 season. The men’s team was coming off a successful first season of competition and added a massive addition to the lineup at the midway point of the 13-14 year in Central Missouri transfer Sean Elliott.
The story of how the Roadrunners got Elliott is incredible in itself.
“I don’t have enough room for this player. Are you interested?” said a coach at another NAIA program in an e-mail to Rickett. “Probably one of the greatest e-mails I’ve ever gotten,” Rickett said.
Elliott would make an immediate impact winning medalist honors in his first tournament as the Birds reeled off four-straight top 5 finishes to begin the fall season. They would be equally impressive in the Spring, winning their first Southern States Athletic Conference Championship as Elliott won his second tournament.
As the men were having success, so were the women. Delaying the women’s team for a year turned out to be the right move. They also began the fall season with four-straight top fives as junior college transfer Wardzinski won individual medalist at the Chick-fil-A Collegiate Invitational. In their first spring season tournament, the Lady Roadrunners collected victory number one as a program. They would go on to match the men with an SSAC Championship as freshman Caroline Griffin won low medalist.
McQuilken led the Lady Birds at the national championship with medalist honors as the team finished second. A week later, the winning ways continued for Elliott as he broke the NAIA’s 60-year scoring record en route to an individual national championship.
In their first year of post-season eligibility, the Dalton State golf program boasted two individual national champions. The achievements were more remarkable because Elliott and McQuilken were a couple.
The two met in August 2014 as school started and began dating a few weeks after. Practices turned into competitions, and drills were exhaustive as the couple spent most of their fall and spring afternoons at the golf course until dark.
They pushed each other to be better. Both had a propensity for letting one mistake ruin their entire round. With mentoring from their coaches and the adoption of a practice style that simulated tournament pressure, both flourished. Following the season, McQuilken was named first-team All-American. At the same time, Elliott garnered the same honor while adding the Jack Nicklaus Award as the nation’s best golfer in the NAIA.
BACKING IT UP
After you have a successful season, the question most asked is, how do you back it up?
For a program that didn’t exist just three years prior, that question was valid heading into the 2015-16 season. The trajectory of the men’s team was steadily climbing as they competed well in their first season and then captured a conference championship in their second. The women busted out of the gate with a conference championship and a runner-up finish in the national tournament in their inaugural season.
How would the next season compare? A combined nine wins (six from the women and three from the men), eight top 10 finishes, a second conference championship for the men, and two top 12 programs nationally.
The women reached as high as number three in the country during the season, with the men getting to number 11. The women added another outstanding junior college player in Katie Dalton to go with transfer Carly Shane and talented freshman Haejin Choe with Adam Morris and Dalton Johnson joining the fold for the men.
GAME CHANGER
Rickett and McGrew each had to replace a two-time All-American and two more all-conference players in their lineups for the 2016-17 season. They didn’t just replace; they reloaded. The 2016 class may be the best class to enter the golf program.
McGrew signed transfer All-American Heather Nail from Mobile, Alabama, to accompany freshmen Isabel Rijos, Hannah Gasaway, and Tia Teiniketo. Gasaway was a three-time region champion at Union Grove. At the same time, Rijos was region champion her senior year at Northside-Columbus and the number nine player in the state of Georgia. Teiniketo was a standout at Baylor School in Chattanooga.
A collection of local friends came together to join the Roadrunner men’s team along with two other exceptional players. First was Sport Allmond. Allmond was an accomplished junior golfer at Heritage High School in Ringgold with several local tournament championships.
His teammate Ben Rebne soon followed.
NJCAA first-team All-American Chase Cole transferred from Georgia Northwestern to join Allmond and Rebne. The trio played in local tournaments around Chattanooga for years and already had a camaraderie amongst themselves.
The next player would be a significant addition to an already stout class. Like with Elliott two years prior, Rickett had another coach contact him about a recruit. Bill McDonald, a Dalton High alum and the head coach at the University of South Carolina was recruiting S.M. Lee, but with Lee getting a GED to play on the junior golf circuit instead of the traditional high school diploma, he had trouble getting him through the NCAA clearinghouse.
McDonald told Rickett he would be worth looking more into. “I reached out and built a relationship,” said Rickett. That relationship allowed him to get the highly ranked junior golfer.
A late addition was P.J. Shields. Shields was a former GHSA state champion from LaFayette and wanted to continue his playing career closer to home. Rickett and McGrew were primed for the future with the two lineups they put in place.
HISTORIC STRETCH
For the next two years, Dalton State blistered the NAIA with 19 tournament victories (11 from the men and eight from the women) that included back-to-back SSAC Championships each. The women only finished outside the top five twice in 23 tournaments. In contrast, the men never finished worse than fourth against NAIA competition. At the national championship, the Lady Roadrunners finished fourth twice, as the Roadrunners finished fourth and second.
From an individual standpoint, S.M. Lee became one of the most decorated NAIA golfers in history. He received the highest of honors, winning the Jack Nicklaus Award both seasons, the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award, and the 2018 NAIA Championship medalist.
The biggest accomplishment for Lee and Dalton State was his selection to the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup team. He was the first NAIA golfer selected for the prestigious golf event and represented the United States team in France.
Lee also picked up two SSAC medalist titles, along with Teiniketo and Rijos winning one each on the women’s side. Twenty-two all-conference players and 13 All-Americans were produced over the two-year stretch from the 16-17 golf signees.
A PAUSE IN ACTION
More wins and more awards followed after an astounding two-year run. Five wins for the men, three victories for the women during the 18-19 season, and another conference championship for the Roadrunners. Ten all-conference selections and five more All-Americans joined the already impressive tally. Cameron Daniel and Katelyn Skiffen joined the women’s roster, with Matthew Cleary and Eli Hendricks joining the men’s.
With talented and experienced rosters, both squads began the 19-20 season in championship form. Each team had three wins after the fall portion of the season, but their season was about to be turned upside down.
On March 16, 2020, the NAIA canceled the remainder of the 2020 spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic that swept the world as the Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners sat fifth in the country: no practice, no tournaments, and no chance for a national championship.
Some awards were still presented following the abbreviated season. Ben Rebne collected Dalton State’s fourth Jack Nicklaus Award. Rijos made the first All-American list for the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, and newcomer Sydney Hermann collected SSAC Freshman of the Year. But players were forced to shut it down and find ways to practice independently until courses opened back up.
THE CHAMPIONSHIP RUN
The 2020-21 season got off to a difficult start. What made it difficult was how tournaments were formatted. Testing was a new normal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still rampant. The first tournament of the season for the men was canceled due to pandemic-related circumstances.
Two talented freshmen, Steve Kibare and Trevor Bassett, joined stalwarts Rebne and Cleary.
Rebne won his second medalist title at the SSAC Championship as the Birds cruised to a 36-stroke victory with four players in the top five. Playing their best golf of the year, the Roadrunners headed into the NAIA National Championship as the number-five team in the nation.
Dalton State posted the eighth-best round on the first day of play, but their consistent play allowed them to move up to fourth after day two. By the end of the third day, the Roadrunners took the lead and headed into the final round with a four-stroke lead.
The Roadrunners scrapped and clawed all day in rainy conditions as Texas Wesleyan, Keiser, and Point made up ground. As the round closed, it became a two-horse race between Dalton State and Texas Wesleyan.
Playing one grouping in front of the Roadrunners, Texas Wesleyan put up the best round of the day at 2-over 286 and stood one stroke ahead of the Roadrunners. Bassett had a critical birdie on the par-5 17th that proved to be the equalizer for Dalton State. Kibare nailed a crucial par putt on No. 18 to set the scene for excitement for the last golfers on the course.
Rebne was the last player on the course for the Roadrunners and stood over a 20-footer with a chance to win. He hit it firmly as the putt swung from right to left and into the hole to give Dalton State their first men’s golf national championship.
While the men won the 2021 NAIA National Championship, it shouldn’t overshadow the accomplishments of the women’s team. With six wins and stellar team play, the Lady Roadrunners were the first golf team to rise to number one in a regular season poll when they assumed the top spot on the last ranking of the season.
After rising to number one, Dalton State collected the SSAC Championship, their fourth in six years, excluding the canceled 2020 championship. They parlayed their strong play into a fourth-place finish at the national championship in a problematic tournament with several weather delays over the four days of competition.
Four more All-Americans were added to the tally, along with six all-conference selections. McGrew was conference coach of the year as well.
POWERING ON
Over the past two seasons, the women have accumulated 10 tournament wins, while the men have tallied seven wins. The Roadrunners almost won back-to-back national championships, adding a runner-up finish in 2022. They did have their streak of conference championship victories broken at six after a loss in 2022, but they began a new streak with a win in 2023.
To go along with their 10 wins, the women added two more conference championships in 2022 and 2023 to make it three straight. They also had consecutive fourth-place finishes at the national championship.
PLAYERS CREATE CULTURE
The golf program began with high-caliber players like McQuilken, Wardzinski, Elliott, Jones, Nix, Griffin and many more. They set the standard for Dalton State golf and paved the way for others like Lee, Rebne, Dalton, and Rijos that followed.
“It’s a big family,” McGrew says. “That’s what we’ve tried to make it. We have a group chat with all the alumni we talk to at least once weekly.”
“I think where you just have to give all the credit is to the players themselves because, at the end of the day, the players are what create the culture, and as a coach, you can sit back, watch, and see how it develops. I have always been a big believer that good programs are led by their players,” Rickett mentions.
“Probably the biggest component and greatest example of this is Ben Rebne,” adds Rickett. “Watching players grow is great because at the end of the day, as much as we want to win, we want to see players leave this program not only as better people but leave the program in a better position than when they got here, and Ben Rebne is one of those players you can 100% say it was a better place when he left than when he got here.”
“There were some huge components and players between Ben’s time, but his story is one of those special ones where he comes in here as a good golfer, not a great golfer, and absolutely works his tail off to be better,” Rickett said. “He listened and he took the constructive criticism to heart. He would never have said that he had the leadership qualities necessary when he got here but ended up being one of the best leaders I’ve had through this program.”
“It’s because of players like him that we get players from all over the country and the world to Dalton, Georgia,” Rickett continued. “You see it most on the women’s side with players from Oklahoma, Indiana, California, and India. That’s been fun for us to bring the players into this culture and environment because they’ve bought into not only what we want to accomplish but what this program represents.”
AWARDS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS MOUNT
What the Dalton State golf program has done in just a decade is remarkable. Fifty-two All-Americans. Eighty-two all-conference selections.
A great example of this is the Jack Nicklaus Award for the nation’s best men’s golfer. Since its inception in 1988, only a few schools have had more than one winner. Dalton State had four between 2015 and 2020. That total ranks second all-time behind Oklahoma State, a major NCAA Division I golf power boasting alums like Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolfe. They are tied with Arizona State and Georgia Tech and one above Texas.
Fifteen teams have won a conference championship, along with 11 individuals. Two individuals and one team have claimed a national title. At the helm of their programs, McGrew and Rickett have five conference coach of the year honors each and a combined 70 tournament wins, 40 from the women and 30 from the men.
Out of 62 eligible national polls, the women have been ranked in all 62 with an initial ranking of tenth on November 7, 2014. They have spent 51 of those polls ranked in the top five, 57 in the top 10, and all 62 in the top 15. The men have been just as good, ranking in 62 of the 63 polls they have been eligible for. Of the 62, 27 have been in the top five, 41 in the top ten and 56 in the top 15.
PARTNERSHIPS MAKE THE DIFFERENCE
“It’s a huge puzzle, and there are so many pieces that this works because of the puzzle pieces,” mentioned Rickett. Early on, the players were coming in because of the facilities. Without our three golf courses, this program exists, but it doesn’t exist at the same level that it does. Golfers want to play good golf courses, and we have three within 15 minutes of campus.”
One of the first pieces to the puzzle was securing places to practice and hold home tournaments. The Farm, Dalton Golf and Country Club, and Nob North all came on board and instantly gave Dalton State clout in the recruiting world.
Others gave individually to help the Dalton State golf program. Seventy-five to 100 people donated funds to purchase a Mercedes Sprinter for the teams to travel to tournaments.
The vehicle is a primary mode of transportation for high-level golf programs in NCAA Division I and II. The Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners are one of the few programs to have one in the NAIA.
Others like Karyn Rizer and Hamilton Spine Health and Sport gave Dalton State access to their state-of-the-art performance training and golf instruction facility.
“Our golf programs consistently win at the highest level,” Jon Jaudon, executive director of athletics and external relations at DSC, said. “Winning is a by-product of process and culture. Under the leadership of Jim and Ben, our students are guided through the process of belonging to something greater than themselves. Consequently, the culture created leads to off-the-chart productivity. I could not be prouder of these programs and their impact on our student’s lives.”
