A look at area girls basketball teams ahead of the high school season

Team: Christian Heritage
Coach: Frank Pinson
Last year's record: 14-11
Last season, Christian Heritage finished second in Region 7-A Private and reached the second round of the state playoffs.
After losing eight seniors, including key contributors like All-region performers Haddie Chambless and Faith Humphrey, the Lady Lions will be a young squad in 2021-22.
Christian Heritage's roster includes five freshmen and four sophomores. Seniors Ansley Adkins and Callie Stanfield provide returning experience from last year.
Team: Coahulla Creek
Coach: Jody Bacchus
Last year's record: 23-5
A trio of All-Region 6-3A first-teamers powered Coahulla Creek to a 23-5 record and a state playoff appearance last season.
That trio is gone to college basketball, with forward Katelyn Richards at Shorter University and guards Kenley Woods and Ema Turner at North Alabama and LaGrange College, respectively. Another key player from last season, Jillian Poe, is also gone.
Junior Brinkley Reed will be counted on to provide an veteran scoring presence for a young Lady Colt team in 2021-22.
Team: Dalton
Coach: Hannah Harris
Last year's record: 9-15
A young Dalton team had some ups and downs in year one under coach Hannah Harris last season, starting 6-1 but finishing 9-15 after some tough Region 5-6A competition.
The Lady Catamounts should continue to get better as some young contributors get older.
As a freshman last season, Gracie Ridley was named to the All-Region 5-6A third team after averaging 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game.
Team: The Dalton Academy
Coach: Deborah Pourquoi
Last year's record: N/A
The Dalton Academy sees its first action in basketball this season after the school opened this fall.
Deborah Pourquoi coaches the Lady Pumas, which will play in Region 6-A Public.
Team: Murray County
Coach: Chris Tipton
Last year's record: 9-10
Chris Tipton takes the helm of the Lady Indians after Keri O'Neal spent one year as head coach.
Tipton takes over a team that boasts two All-Region 6-3A returnees in first-teamer Mattie Nuckolls and second-teamer Ella Dotson.
Nuckolls, a junior, averaged 17 points per game for the Lady Indians last season.
Team: North Murray
Coach: Randy Watson
Last year's record: 7-17
North Murray returns to play in 2021-22 without do-it-all guard Tenley Gladson, who averaged 14 points and 3.3 steals per game as a senior last season.
The Lady Mountaineers still have talent from a team that finished 7-17 last season.
Ava Robinette should see an increased role after seeing a lot of playing time as a freshman, and Abby Young provides experience as a senior.
Team: Northwest Whitfield
Coach: Bob Williams
Last year's record: 14-12
Northwest Whitfield reached the championship game in the Region 7-4A tournament last season, and the Lady Bruins bring back a lot of talent from last year's successful squad.
The Lady Bruins will be without sharpshooter McKenzie Brueckner, who set a school record last season as a senior with 10 3-pointers in one game.
Two seniors, Emma Allen and Whitley Chumley, are returning members of the All-Region 7-4A team from last year. Allen provides a scoring and rebounding threat down low, while Chumley dished 4.1 assists and had 2.3 steals per game last season.
Team: Southeast Whitfield
Coach: John Hammond
Last year's record: 2-20
Southeast struggled to a 2-20 record last season, but boasted two wins over Region 7-4A rival Ridgeland.
The Lady Raiders lose last year's top scorer Lisette Gomez and top rebounder Madison Powell who pulled down an average of 11 rebounds per game.
