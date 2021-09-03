A look at the high school football schedule for week three

Northwest hosts North Murray as Mountaineers open season
After a week one shocker — a triple overtime loss to Coahulla Creek — Northwest Whitfield rebounded nicely last week with a 44-7 win over Gordon Central.
Tonight, Northwest (1-1) will try to keep momentum going in a home game at 7:30 against a rested but untested North Murray, which makes its season debut.
It's a matchup of two standout junior quarterbacks. Northwest's Owen Brooker passed for 251 yards and two scores last week, one of those to lead receiver Ray Morrison. North Murray's Seth Griffin had a stellar season through the air and on the ground in 2020, and he's got a go-to guy in Michael McDade.
The schools played last season in Chatsworth for the first meeting between the two northern neighbors. Northwest Whitfield won 20-7.
Dalton travels to North Forsyth after securing Carpenter's first win
Dalton (1-1) scored all 49 points in the first half of a 49-0 home victory over Ridgeland in week two to secure the first win for new head coach Kit Carpenter.
Tonight at 7:30, Carpenter and the Catamounts go for win No. 2 when they travel to Cumming to play North Forsyth (1-1).
Quarterback Brady Pendley, running back Tyson Greenwade and receivers Journey Boston and Karim Page have powered a high-volume Catamount offensive attack that has averaged 42 points in two games.
The Catamounts will test that offense against a North Forsyth team that has allowed just 26 total points so far. North Forsyth, a Region 6-7A team, outpaced Alcovy 37-7 to open the season, then fell to Harrison 19-6 last week.
Christian Heritage hopes to get on track against King's Ridge
The defending Region 7-A Private champion Christian Heritage Lions are off to their first 0-2 start since the 2017 season, which ended in a 2-8 finish.
The Lions fell just short in both of their opening two games after two back-and-forth affairs, and Christian Heritage will look to reverse those fortunes tonight at 7:30 at home against Alpharetta's King's Ridge Christian (1-0).
King's Ridge comes in after opening the season with a 27-15 win over Greene County last week. The teams played last year, with Christian Heritage winning 38-0 and King's Ridge finishing 2-5.
Quarterback Christian Thomas, running back Solomon Locke and the Lions will look to get back on track with three more games after tonight still left to make adjustments before Region 7-A Private competition begins.
Southeast looks for first win as the Raiders welcome Gordon Central
Southeast Whitfield (0-2) very nearly opened the season with an upset win over Murray County — falling 35-34 instead — but the Raiders had a harder time competing last week in a 38-7 loss to surging Coahulla Creek.
The Raiders hope to get that first win tonight at 7:30 at home against a Gordon Central (0-2) team hoping for the same.
Gordon Central enters after two defeats in which the Warriors haven't been very competitive. A 43-9 loss to Woodland to open the season was followed by a 44-7 defeat at Northwest Whitfield last week.
The teams played last year in Gordon County, with a competitive game turning into a 31-20 Gordon Central win. Quarterback Brayden Miles and the Raider offense look to regain their week one form and get that elusive first win.
Murray returns from bye week to face Gilmer in home opener
After a narrow 35-34 escape at Southeast Whitfield in week one, Murray County (1-0) had an open week to rest and prepare for its home opener tonight at 7:30 against Gilmer (0-1).
Gilmer lost last week at Ringgold, a Region 6-3A mate of Murray, 35-15. In the matchup last season, Gilmer edged Murray 28-24 in Ellijay.
An offense led by quarterback Justice Knotts and running back Taylor Carrell had no trouble scoring — despite three turnovers — in the Southeast game, but the Murray defense will look to improve from their week one showing.
Creek gets rest week after historic start
After a dominant victory over Southeast Whitfield last week to reach 2-0 for the first time in school history, Coahulla Creek gets a week off before heading to Rockmart Sept. 10 to begin Region 6-3A play.
The bye week comes at a perfect time for the Colts, which had a few starters missing against Southeast Whitfield either with injury or COVID-19 quarantine.
