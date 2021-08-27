A look at the high school football schedule for week two

Catamounts host Ridgeland at Harmon for home opener
The Kit Carpenter era of Dalton football opened with a surprising close loss at Class 5A power Calhoun in week one.
The Catamounts led Calhoun by a touchdown at halftime and battled back from a big second-half deficit to get within a seven points at the end at 42-35.
Now, Dalton hopes to get Carpenter his first win as head coach.
Dalton (0-1) welcomes Ridgeland (1-0) tonight at 7:30. Ridgeland got a 19-0 victory in week one over a brand new football program at East Forsyth.
Dalton finished 2-7 last year, and Ridgeland was one of those two wins. The Catamounts, which won 52-7 in the matchup last season, will look to get a win to springboard a much different season.
In week one, Dalton utilized an opportunistic defense to force turnovers, and an offense led by quarterback Brady Pendley and receivers Journey Boston and Karim Page made Calhoun pay for those mistakes. Dalton will look to keep that offense going as the Catamounts prepare for the start of a tough Region 5-6A schedule in few weeks.
Creek looks to keep momentum going against Southeast after big season-opening win
Spirits are high at Coahulla Creek after the Colts' triple overtime thriller in week one, a 31-25 victory over Northwest Whitfield.
After a win over the in-county foe, the Colts open their home schedule tonight at 7:30 against another Whitfield County school that came close to another momentum-building win last week.
Coahulla Creek (1-0) takes on Southeast Whitfield (0-1), which came within a missed extra point of taking Murray County to overtime, falling 35-34.
A strong Coahulla Creek defense will clash with a feisty Raider offense that, in week one, far outpaced any scoring effort from a 1-7 season a year ago. Two Southeast players, Brady Ensley and Jordan Trevino, rushed for more than 100 yards. The Colt offense made plays in week one too, with quarterback Kace Kinnamon tallying the game-tying rushing touchdown to send the game to extra frames and the game-winning passing touchdown to secure the win. Senior Colt running back Tyler Locklear piled up more than 100 yards.
The Colts have never started 2-0 in their 10-season history, and Coahulla Creek has never finished with more than two wins in a season. A win tonight can give them the first milestone and eight more chances this season to make good on the second.
Northwest to try for rebound against Gordon Central
After a heartbreaking, 31-25 triple overtime loss against Coahulla Creek in week one, Northwest Whitfield is on the revenge tour tonight.
The Bruins (0-1) host Gordon Central (0-1) tonight at 7:30.
Gordon Central comes in after a week one loss as well. The Warriors fell 43-9 to Woodland last week.
Northwest, which defeated Gordon Central 34-13 when the teams played last season, is looking to get its season back on track after an upset loss to Coahulla Creek, the first loss for the Bruins against Coahulla in the schools' histories.
Northwest is a playoff hopeful in Region 7-4A after reaching the state playoffs' second round last year, and Gordon Central marks one of the Bruins' four tune-up games before region play begins on Oct. 1 against Central of Carrollton.
Christian Heritage welcomes Landmark Christian in bounce-back opportunity
In 2020, Christian Heritage lost their regular season opener against Fellowship Christian, then ripped through the rest of the schedule without another defeat on its way to the Region 7-A Private championship.
Tonight, after a week one loss to the same Fellowship team, the 2021 Lions hope to start that same journey.
Christian Heritage (0-1) hosts Fairburn's Landmark Christian (0-1) tonight at 7:30.
The Lions got their bounce-back win when the two teams faced off a year ago, with Christian Heritage defeating Landmark 45-0 to kick off that undefeated stretch.
Christian Heritage introduced a lot of new faces in last week's loss, but two holdovers from their region championship season shined in week one. Quarterback Christian Thomas passed for 182 yards and a touchdown and added 109 rushing yards and a score. Running back Solomon Locke caught that touchdown pass and added another rushing touchdown.
Landmark comes in after a 14-12 overtime loss to Bremen in the season's first week.
Murray, North Murray have idle week
The two Murray County high schools, Murray and North Murray, are set for bye week tonight.
For Murray County, it's a chance to rest after a 35-34 nail-biting win last week over Southeast Whitfield. North Murray gets another week to prepare for their season opener, which is Sept. 3 at Northwest Whitfield.
The Indians are back in action Sept. 3 when they'll host Gilmer.
