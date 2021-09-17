A look at the local high school football schedule for week five

Dalton opens Region 5-6A action with Carrollton at home
Dalton (1-2) had a bye week to recover after the 42-10 loss to Class 7A North Forsyth on Sept. 3, but the Catamounts are set for another test tonight.
The Cats welcome undefeated Carrollton (3-0) to Harmon Field at 7:30 for the start of Region 5-6A play.
Carrollton, led by a North Carolina State commit in senior quarterback MJ Morris, have started the 2021 season 3-0, scoring at least 41 points in each game. The Trojans are the defending Region 5-6A champions, having defeated Dalton 34-24 in Carrollton last season.
A Dalton offense led by quarterback Brady Pendley, running back Tyson Greenwade and wide receivers Joruney Boston and Karim Page will likely have to put up points to keep up with a potent Trojan offense.
Coahulla Creek travels to North Murray as both attempt to rebound from region losses
The Coahulla Creek Colts' (2-1) historic start to the season came falling back to earth last week with a 42-7 loss at defending Region 6-3A champion Rockmart in the Colts' region opener.
North Murray (1-1) was stunned in a region test last week too, falling as Ringgold mounted a second-half comeback and sunk the Mountaineers 31-28 with a 43-yard field goal just before the fourth-quarter buzzer.
Both teams will try to rebound for their first region win tonight at 7:30 in Chatsworth.
North Murray quarterback Seth Griffin has had his way in the Mountaineers' first two games, hitting playmaking wide receivers in Michael McDade and Jadyn Rice in two shootouts. That strength will meet a strength of the Colts in the Coahulla Creek defense, which held the prolific offense of Northwest Whitfield down and kept Southeast Whitfield to seven points prior to Rockmart exploding for 42 last week.
Northwest is a common opponent for the two teams. North Murray edged the Bruins by one two weeks ago, and Coahulla Creek slipped past Northwest in triple overtime to open the season. In last season's game, North Murray held a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter in Varnell before scoring a late touchdown to defeat Coahulla Creek 28-14.
Southeast travels to Armuchee in search of another win
Southeast Whitfield (1-3) earned its lone win of the 2020 season with a victory over Armuchee.
The Raiders already have a win on the record this season, but they'll try to add another in a road game tonight at 7:30 in Rome against Class A Armuchee (2-0).
Armuchee comes in at 2-0, with victories over Towns County and Coosa. The Raiders have had an up-and-down start, scoring a blowout win over Gordon Central and falling one point shy of Murray County, but taking two convincing losses to Coahulla Creek and Fannin County.
Both of those big Raider losses have been road games for Southeast. They'll look to reverse their away-from-home fortunes tonight.
Murray looks to get to better start in region game at LaFayette
Murray County (1-2) has had a tough time getting offense going in two straight losses, ending the first half without any points in both.
Tonight at 7:30 at Region 6-3A opponent LaFayette (2-1), the Indians hope to avoid falling into another hole.
They'll face another tough test. LaFayette is 2-1, opening region play last week with a 39-0 blanking of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
LaFayette shut down Murray County 62-22 in Chatsworth last season.
Christian Heritage, Northwest Whitfield are off tonight after up-and-down starts
Four straight weeks of games for Christian Heritage (1-3) and Northwest Whitfield (2-2) had some highs and some lows.
Each team gets a chance tonight to rest with a scheduled open date.
The Lions have had four competitive games, falling just shy in three and winning one over King's Ridge Christian, 34-32 with a late field goal.
Northwest isn't far from 4-0. The Bruins sport two convincing wins, and the two losses came either by one point or in overtime.
Christian Heritage next plays at Johns Creek against Mount Pisgah Christian next week, while Northwest is off until Oct. 1, when the Bruins will host Central of Carrollton.
