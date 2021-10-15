A look at the local high school football schedule for week nine

Christian Heritage plays at Rome's Darlington in important region clash
Christian Heritage (3-4, 1-0 Region 7-A Private) started the season 1-4 after winning the Region 7-A Private championship last year in a two-loss season. Even after the start, the Lions — coming off of two shutout wins — can take a big step towards defending the region title tonight, when they play at Rome's Darlington (5-2, 1-0 Region 7-A Private) at 7:30.
The matchup last season was a vital one in the region race. The 31-24 Christian Heritage win in Dalton was the first in school history over Darlington, which had previously been a stumbling block for the Lion football program in the region race.
This season, each team comes in after winning their region opener. Christian Heritage shut out Walker 38-0 last week, while Darlington breezed past Mount Paran Christian. Darlington has had the more consistent start to the year, coming in at 5-2.
Patrick Shelley is a two-way standout for Darlington at quarterback and defensive back.
A common opponent for the two teams is Heritage-Catoosa. Darlington downed Heritage 28-7 in Rome, while the Generals edged Christian Heritage edged in Ringgold.
Northwest looks to rebound from Cedartown loss against Heritage
There was some to like and lots to not like for Northwest Whitfield (3-3, 1-1 Region 7-4A) in its game last week at Region 7-4A power Cedartown.
Northwest fell behind 29-0, but showed a lot of fight and cut the lead briefly to 36-23 before the Bulldogs, last season's region champion, pulled away late for a 57-23 win.
That was the first road trip for the Bruins this season, but Northwest stays in Tunnel Hill tonight for another region matchup against Heritage-Catoosa (4-1, 2-0 Region 7-4A) at 7:30.
Heritage's lone loss came against Class A Private's Darlington, 28-7. The Generals sprinted past Ridgeland 57-28 to open region play a couple of weeks ago, then downed Central-Carroll 19-14 last week. Northwest defeated Central 33-27 to start its region schedule.
Quarterback Owen Brooker and the Bruin offense hope they can keep going any momentum gained from the second half against Cedartown.
North Murray returns to region action with winless LFO
North Murray (4-2, 2-2 Region 6-3A) stepped out of Region 6-3A competition last week with a convincing win over Southeast Whitfield.
The Mountaineers wade back into region play tonight at 7:30 at winless Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-6, 0-5 Region 6-3A).
LFO has scored 24 points all year, with all 24 coming in two of their six games. North Murray looks to keep the Warriors offense down while utilizing their own, which is averaging 33 points per game.
North Murray sits at 2-2 in the region, with four games to go, including tonight. The good news for the Mountaineers is that they have already played both of the two region undefeated teams in Ringgold and Rockmart.
North Murray should be on a good track for the playoffs, should they avoid slipping up tonight or next week against Murray County. The final two games with Adairsville and LaFayette could help determine the last two playoff seeds among the three teams.
Coahulla Creek travels to LaFayette for region matchup
Coahulla Creek (4-3, 2-3 Region 6-3A) fell last week to Adairsville 20-10 in a Region 6-3A game. For the Colts to keep hope alive as they strive for their first ever playoff appearance, they don't have much room for error in the final three games of the season. That starts tonight at 7:30 at LaFayette (3-3, 2-2 Region 6-3A).
LaFayette, like the Colts, sits at two wins in the region. Those wins came against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Murray County, just like with the Colts.
Coahulla Creek's three losses in the region have come against three teams ahead of them in the region standings, and the Colts have yet to play 7-0 Ringgold. LaFayette played the undefeated Tigers last week, falling 24-17.
Murray seeks an end to losing skid, but the Indians host region power Rockmart
Murray County (1-6, 0-5 Region 6-3A) comes into tonight's game after losing six straight. The task of breaking the skid is a tough one for the Indians, as they host defending Region 6-3A champion Rockmart (5-1, 4-0 Region 6-3A) at 7:30.
The Yellow Jackets come in with four region wins, and each of those have come by at least 21 points. The only loss for Rockmart was against Class 6A Rome.
The Indians led early against both Coahulla Creek and Sonoraville in each of the last two weeks, but couldn't convert either to a win.
Dalton, Southeast get byes
Dalton (1-6, 0-4 Region 5-6A) and Southeast Whitfield (1-7) have both lost five straight games. Both schools will get open dates tonight as they look to rebound late in the season.
Southeast resumes action Oct. 22 against Northwest. Dalton comes back the same day with a game at Douglasville against Douglas County.
After Douglas County, which is 6-1, the competition finally gets a little lesser after a brutal Region5-6A slate to start for the Catamounts. Dalton closes the season with Paulding County and East Paulding, both of which are also winless in the region.
