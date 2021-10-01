A look at the local high school football schedule for week seven

North Murray travels to region showdown with Rockmart
The last two champions of Region 6-3A face off tonight as 2019 champion North Murray (3-1, 2-1 Region 6-3A) travels to play at defending champion Rockmart (3-1, 2-0 Region 6-3A) at 7:30.
This matchup last season, a 49-42 Rockmart win, helped propel the Yellow Jackets to the region crown, and it's sure to have an impact on the region race again. Rockmart has won both of its region contests so far, and North Murray has won two straight after dropping a heartbreaker at home to open region play against Ringgold.
The Mountaineers dealt with another heartbreaker last week. North Murray got the win over region foe Sonoraville 27-20, but lost star senior wideout Michael McDade — who had caught six touchdowns in three games played — for the rest of the year with a knee injury.
Judson Petty, who scored two touchdowns last week, and Jadyn Rice have also been offensive weapons for quarterback Seth Griffin, and the Mountaineers will need all the offensive production they can get to keep up with Rockmart. Since falling 23-7 to Class 6A Rome to start the season, Rockmart has put together three straight convincing victories. The Jackets were off last week after scoring 50 on Sonoraville the previous week.
Northwest returns from two-week hiatus with region opener
Northwest Whitfield (2-2, 0-0 Region 7-4A) had two weeks of a clear schedule to prepare for its Region 7-4A opener tonight at 7:30 when the Bruins host Central of Carrollton (3-2, 0-0 Region 7-4A).
It's be the fifth straight home game for a Bruin team that has yet to hit the road for a game this year. That will change next week with three of the final five Northwest games scheduled away from Tunnel Hill.
Northwest's two losses came by a total of seven points, with one coming in triple overtime to Coahulla Creek to start the season. Central started the season 2-0 before taking two losses to Whitewater and Villa Rica. The Lions rebounded last week with a win over Heard County.
Last year's matchup between the two was a shootout in Carrollton, with Central pulling away for a 54-35 win. Northwest eventually overtook Central to finish second behind Cedartown in Region 7-4A last season.
Coahulla Creek hopes to keep adding to record win total, Murray looks to get back in win column
Coahulla Creek (3-2, 1-2 Region 6-3A) set a program record by picking up its third win of the season last week with a victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe. Meanwhile, Murray County (1-4, 0-3 Region 6-3A) took its fourth straight loss in a rout by undefeated Ringgold.
The Colts look to keep adding to that win total tonight at 7:30 in Chatsworth, where the Indians hope to defend their home field and stop their losing skid.
Murray couldn't get much to go right against Ringgold, as the Tigers scored touchdowns by a fumble return, an interception return, a kickoff return and a punt return. The Indians hope to put that behind them against the Colts.
Last season, Murray beat Coahulla Creek 15-7 in Varnell.
It would be an uphill climb for the Indians to get back into playoff contention. The Colts can still make some noise in the playoff race, with two of the region's tougher teams already behind them in North Murray and Rockmart. Cohaulla Creek needs to handle Murray to keep dreams of the school's first playoff appearance alive.
Dalton travels to Rome in search of first region win after near miss
Dalton (1-4, 0-2 Region 5-6A) came up just short in a shootout with South Paulding last week, taking its second straight loss to begin Region 5-6A play with a 55-48 defeat.
Tonight at 7:30, the Catamounts hit the road for the first time in region action with a game at Rome (3-2, 1-1 Region 5-6A).
The teams have had fairly inconsistent results after two weeks of region action. After Carrollton beat Dalton 56-15, the Trojans went to Rome and were handled by the Wolves last week 45-27. South Paulding edged Rome two weeks ago, then struggled with Dalton.
The Catamounts will need to pair the offensive production of last week's game with a better defensive performance to take down Rome. Dalton has allowed 55.5 points per game in the two region contests so far, and the Catamounts have allowed more than 42 points in each of their four losses.
Christian Heritage travels to Tennessee for last non-region tune-up
A game in Morristown, Tennessee, tonight at 7:30 against Lakeway Christian (1-3) offers the final chance for Christian Heritage (1-4, 0-0 Region 7-A Private) to get another win on the board before Region 7-A private play.
Christian Heritage turned the ball over four times in last week's loss to Mount Pisgah Christian, including a backbreaking interception returned for a touchdown just before the half to put the Lions behind 14-7.
The good news for the Lions is that they still have time to recover from early season stumbles. Christian Heritage opens up its four-game region schedule at home next week against Walker as the Lions hope to defend their Region 7-A Private title.
Southeast travels to Trion
Class 4A Southeast Whitfield (1-5) plays a Class A Public school for the third straight week tonight at 7:30, as the Raiders travel to play Trion (4-1, 0-1 Region 6-A Public).
Southeast was shut out for the first time all season last week in a 29-0 loss to Gordon Lee. The Raiders look to get its offense, which has showed spurts of productivity this season, rolling on the road against Trion.
The Bulldogs are coming off their first loss of the season, a 35-13 loss to Bowdon, after a 4-0 start to the year. Before that game, Trion had not allowed more than 13 points in a game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.