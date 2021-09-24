A look at the local high school football schedule for week six

Coahulla Creek goes for record-breaking win at home against LFO
Coahulla Creek (2-2, 0-2 Region 6-3A) has a chance to set a new program record for wins in a season — and secure a Region 6-3A win — in Varnell tonight when the Colts take on Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-3, 0-2 Region 6-3A) at 7:30.
The Colts started the season 2-0 for the first time, but have suffered two straight setbacks to the last two Region 6-3A champs — North Murray and Rockmart — in their last two games. Coahulla Creek faces a struggling LFO with a chance to set the new record mark with three wins.
LFO has not yet scored a point this season in three games. The Warriors were blanked 21-0 by Gordon Lee, 39-0 by LaFayette and 56-0 by Ringgold. The Colts were defeated handily by Rockmart, but kept pace with North Murray for portions of the game last Friday before the Mountaineers pulled away.
Running back Tyler Locklear, quarterback Kace Kinnamon and the Coahulla Creek offense will hope to keep the offense going, while the Colt defense will get a break against a struggling Warrior offense after having to contend with the high-flying North Murray attack.
North Murray gets another home region test in Sonoraville
North Murray (2-1, 1-1 Region 6-3A) took a heart-breaking, last-second loss in its Region 6-3A opener against Ringgold on Sept. 11, then responded by shooting past Coahulla Creek 52-30 last Friday to even its region record.
The Mountaineers can climb back into a winning region mark tonight at 7:30 in Chatsworth when they face Sonoraville (2-1, 0-2 Region 6-3A).
Sonoraville opened with two non-region wins before falling 50-28 to defending Region 6-3A champion Rockmart on Friday. Sonoraville finished 5-5, including a 40-20 loss to North Murray, and missed the playoffs last year, but won its last three.
North Murray has had issues shutting down opposing offenses, allowing at least 30 points in each game, but quarterback Seth Griffin and wide receivers Michael McDade and Jadyn Rice and the Mountaineer offense has been humming so far, scoring 52 last Friday against Coahulla Creek.
Dalton continues region competition with South Paulding at home
Dalton (1-3, 0-1 Region 5-6A) got its contest with Region 5-6A power Carrollton out of the way Friday, losing 56-15 to open region competition.
Tonight, the Catamounts hope to fare better against another tough region opponent when they host South Paulding (3-1, 1-0 Region 5-6A) at 7:30 at Harmon Field.
South Paulding is 3-1 after upsetting Rome 34-32 on Friday to open its region schedule. Last season, the Spartans edged by Dalton 20-15 in Douglasville.
The Spartans are led by junior quarterback Kasen Weisman, who has one Power Five offer to play at the University of California. Blocking for Weisman is Madden Sanker, a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, who holds offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech and Auburn.
Christian Heritage comes off bye week looking to build momentum at Johns Creek's Mount Pisgah
Christian Heritage (1-3, 0-0 Region 7-A Private) has just one victory after four games that could have gone either direction. After a bye week, the Lions are looking to get back on track in Johns Creek tonight at 7:30 against Mount Pisgah Christian (1-3, 0-1 Region 6-A Private).
The last action for the Lions was a 25-24 loss against Heritage Sept. 11. Mount Pisgah is 1-3, with a victory over Walker coming between three decisive losses.
Christian Heritage defeated Mount Pisgah 44-24 when the two met in Dalton last season.
Southeast hosts another Class A public school in Gordon Lee
After Class 4A Southeast Whitfield (1-4) fell 24-14 at Class A public Armuchee last week, the Raiders host another school from Georgia's smallest classification, Gordon Lee (2-2, 0-0 Region 6-A public) tonight at 7:30.
The teams have a common opponent: Gordon Central. Southeast's lone win so far was a 48-28 win over Gordon Central, while Gordon Lee cruised past Gordon Central 43-7.
Gordon Lee defeated Southeast last season 48-0 on its way to an 11-2 finish, but the Trojans haven't seen the same level of success so far this year.
The Raiders have fared much better at home this season than they have on the road. Southeast's two home games have been a one-point loss to Murray County and the win over Gordon Central. The Raiders look to improve that home record tonight.
Murray County hopes to stop slide against undefeated Ringgold
Murray County (1-3, 0-2 Region 6-3A) is looking to get a win after three straight losses, but the Indians face a tough task in undefeated Region 6-3A foe Ringgold (4-0, 2-0 Region 6-3A).
Ringgold is on a role, outscoring two opponents 87-14 over its last six quarters. The Tigers fell behind North Murray 14-0 at halftime on Sept. 11, then stormed back for a 31-28 win. Ringgold blanked Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 56-0 last Friday.
After opening region play with a 55-13 loss to Adairsville, Murray played much better last Friday against LaFayette, falling 28-12 after the Ramblers scored two late touchdowns.
Wide Receiver Taylor Carrell has been helping keep the Murray offense going so far this year, with seven total receiving and rushing touchdowns.
Northwest has another off week before opening region play
Northwest Whitfield (2-2, 0-0 Region 7-4A) was idle last week, and the Bruins don't have a game on the schedule tonight either. The Bruins, whose two losses have come by a combined seven points, play Central of Carrollton next Friday.
