The Dalton State College basketball team is two seasons removed from a 30-3 finish that earned the Roadrunners the Southern States Athletic Conference championship and had them set to enter the NAIA national championship tournament as one of the No. 1 seeds.
That was the 2019-20 season, and, after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 forced the cancellation of the NAIA tournament before it began, the Roadrunners spent the next two seasons with a few key pieces of that team trying to build back to the same level of success.
With the departure of Rodley Adjei, C.J. Perry and Igor Stokic — the final three remaining members of that 2019-20 squad — after last season, the Dalton State Roadrunners are officially ready to enter a new era of basketball.
The Roadrunners sprint towards 2022-23 with a new-look roster and high hopes for the future.
“It’s kind of the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new chapter,” said head coach Alex Ireland. “It’s a bittersweet thing because you hate to see those guys go. We accomplished a lot of things together and we love those guys dearly, but it’s also exciting to get to write a new chapter.”
The upcoming season, which begins for Dalton State with a 5 p.m. Friday game against Southeastern Baptist at the Life University Classic in Marietta, will seem like a new chapter, even when compared just to last year’s team.
Adjei, Perry and Stokic were part of an exodus that also saw 2020-21 leading scorer Marquel Wiggins and last year’s leading rebounder, Antares Gwyn, depart.
Ten players are gone and five return. Ten new players have been brought in to help shepherd Dalton State back towards success.
“We have quite a few new guys, so we’re kind of in the process of learning each other and what everybody can do,” Ireland said. “We’re enjoying the process of putting that together.”
The impacts of COVID on Dalton State basketball didn’t stop at the erased chance at a national title. The last two seasons have been filled with shifting schedules and revolving rosters due to COVID and injuries both with Dalton State and with opponents.
The Roadrunners finished 7-11 two seasons ago, forfeiting in the Southern States tournament to end their season. Last year, Dalton State battled in a tough SSAC to a 14-16 record.
“The last two years, we haven’t had the seasons we wanted to have,” Ireland said. “There is an optimism that we will have a more normal season. It’s exciting to build something with a group of new guys.”
New faces
One of the 10 newcomers doesn’t have to travel far from his high school home to join the Roadrunners.
Jacquez Fountain, a wing who played at Cass High School near Cartersville, joins the Roadrunners after three years at junior colleges.
The now-junior averaged 18.7 points per game on his way to being named the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association freshman of the year at Albany Tech.
“I think he’ll have a really big impact for us,” Ireland said.
Sean Cobb is a 6-foot-7-inch big man who spent two years at NCAA Division II Grand Valley State before a year at Lansing Community College in Michigan. Cobb, who is still classified as a sophomore, averaged almost 10 rebounds per game last season, with a high of 22.
“He’s really physical and rebounds it well,” Ireland said. “I expect he’ll do really well for us.”
Another player with Division II experience to join Dalton State is guard Boubacar Kamissoko.
After two years at junior colleges, Kamissoko was at West Alabama last season.
“He’s a big, long, physical guard who gets in the paint and defends really well,” Ireland said.
Point guard Noah Parcher spent time at Division II Northern Michigan. He’s battled a foot injury during preseason practice, but Ireland expects him back soon.
“I think he’ll be an impact player for us when he’s healthy,” Ireland said.
Forward Buddy Brady is the only incoming freshman, and forwards Carterius Evans, Jake Martinson, Brad Milliorn and Trey Twa join the roster along with guard Akil Byrd.
Returnees
“Because we have five guys that return, it’s on them to help communicate to the others some of the messages we try to get across as a staff to the new guys,” Ireland said.
The Roadrunners may bring back just five players, but four of them started games for the Roadrunners last season: point guard Donavan Miller, sharpshooter Jaelin Ferrell, rangy wing Jalen Barker and Dalton High School graduate Franklin Almonte.
Almonte started 11 games and appeared in 29 as a forward or center in his first collegiate year after starring with the Catamounts.
“He has so much raw talent,” Ireland said of Almonte. “The things that you want to get better is just a little more consistency.”
Almonte scored in double-digits in six of his first seven collegiate games, but tallied just two games above 10 points the rest of the season as his playing time was cut to start conference play. Almonte also had five double-doubles on his way to averaging 7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
“Like any freshman, he had a few ups and downs in adjusting to the college level,” Ireland said. “He’s growing up and maturing, and that’s a big part of what anyone does in college. We hope that he continues to grow and just let that talent flourish. The sky is the limit for him.”
Donavan Miller is set to take over more of the point guard duties after the departure of Adjei, the team’s leader in scoring and assists last year.
“A lot of times last year, those guys would play together or Donavan would operate the offense when Rodley was off the floor,” Ireland said. “Now that Rodley is gone, it’s going to kind of rely more on Donavan to run our offense and get guys organized.”
Miller, who didn’t make his Dalton State debut until December 2021, ended last season as the second-leading scorer with 10.9 points per game.
Ferrell, who made 60 of his 178 attempted 3-pointers last year, is the returner with the most starting experience with Dalton State, having started 24 of 29 games.
“He started a lot last year, so his role will be similar, but you want to see some growth too,” Ireland said.
Darien Cone, the other returnee, saw action in 11 games last season, scoring a season-high of 6 in a November game against Oakwood.
Conference competitors
Dalton State is in a Southern States Athletic Conference that sent four teams to the NAIA tournament, three to the Sweet 16, two to the national championship game and boasted the national champion last year.
Loyola downed Talladega in the national championship game a year ago after the two battled for supremacy at the top of the SSAC all season.
“We had a really solid conference, and I expect it to be the same again,” Ireland said.
Loyola and Talladega both lost their head coaches and several key players, but Ireland expects the two to remain strong in 2022.
It’s Faulkner that the league’s head coaches picked to win the SSAC before the season. Faulkner returns most key players from its NAIA tournament team from a year ago and received 10 of 11 first-place votes.
Dalton State comes in at sixth in the 11-team league in the poll, behind Faulkner, Stillman, Mobile, Loyola and William Carey. Talladega is seventh, and Life, the new addition to the conference for 2022-23, is ninth.
“I wouldn’t be surprised again, out of our conference, to see four or five teams in the national championship,” Ireland said.
The Roadrunners will get a taste of SSAC action pretty quickly.
Dalton State plays just five non-conference games before it opens a 20-game SSAC schedule with a Nov. 17 home game against Loyola. The Roadrunners open the season with three on the road, two in the Life Classic in Marietta this weekend before a road game in Dayton, Tennessee, against Bryan, before playing its first home game on Nov. 3 against Fisk at 7:30 p.m. in Mashburn Arena.
