In our 2020 high school football season preview, published in the Aug. 29-30 weekend edition of the Daily Citizen-News, we asked a lot of questions. We even themed the section around asking questions, calling it “A Season of Questions.”
It seemed fitting, given what was going on at the time.
The COVID-19 outbreak caused uncertainty in society at large, so there were certainly questions about the state of the high school football season.
In that preview section, we asked one program-defining question for each football-playing school in Whitfield and Murray counties. But those questions dealt with on the field.
We also asked “If the season is started, will it be finished?”
Thankfully, though I’m sure players and coaches from each school would rather still be competing in the ongoing playoffs, we got to see the season started and finished for each of our local schools, from opening night on Sept. 4 to Christian Heritage and Northwest Whitfield bowing out in the second round of the playoffs last Friday.
There were a few games postponed and canceled, and some players had to miss games because of COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, but the season went on. We got to see those on-field questions answered.
Let’s take a look at how those played out.
Christian Heritage: Can the Lions create a "new normal" as a title contender in 2020?
Christian Heritage had aspirations of winning a state title, and those typically come once a consistent program has been built. Though they fell in the second round of the playoffs, the Lions proved that they’ve gained that consistency this season. They won the school’s first-ever region title and tallied its first-ever 10-win season in Georgia High School Association competition. A 10-2 finish was bookended with losses to two powers at the Class A Private level. For a program that was building from a 1-9 season just four seasons ago, the Lions have now finished with nine wins and reached the second round of the playoffs two years in a row. They may not have won state this year, but Christian Heritage appears to be here to stay.
Coahulla Creek: Where do the Colts go in year one under new head coach Danny Wilson?
Coahulla Creek was one of the programs hardest hit by COVID-19 in the area. The Colts postponed two straight games after a few positive tests on the team, then ended up playing a Friday/Tuesday/Saturday turnaround two times. The Colts finished 2-8, an identical record to former coach Caleb Bagley’s last season in 2019. Wilson led the Colts to a few high points, like a four-touchdown performance from running back Titus Underwood in a win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Nov.3.
Dalton: How do the Catamounts fill the void left by RB Jahmyr Gibbs?
This was a question that Dalton could never really find the answer to all season. The Catamounts got some good performances from senior running back Maurice Howard and junior quarterback Ashton Blackwell, but the offense struggled to produce with Gibbs now starring at Georgia Tech. The Catamounts averaged 20.2 points per game this season — three times being held in single digits — after Gibbs led a dynamic Catamounts attack to 39.4 points per contest in 2019. That was a factor in Dalton’s 2-7 finish, one of the worst records in school history. Head coach Matt Land resigned after the conclusion of the season.
Murray County: Is this the Murray County group that makes the next step?
With 14 returning starters and 23 seniors, this Murray County squad hoped to achieve its first playoff appearance since 2005. Instead, Murray ran into a tough region and felt COVID-19’s impact, finishing with a 4-6 record, matching its 2019 finish. The Indians finished 3-5 in Region 6-3A, which sent four solid teams to the playoffs and left a good Ringgold squad on the outside. Murray County had to sit several key contributors in late-season games against North Murray and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
North Murray: How do the Mountaineers follow the school’s best season?
North Murray didn’t quite match the 11-2 record and region title of 2019, but this season’s Mountaineers delivered a solid 6-4 campaign and earned a trip back to the playoffs, coming within a couple of touchdowns of another region championship. The Mountaineers fell to eventual Region 6-3A champion Rockmart 49-42, and their only other region loss was to second-seed Adairsville by 42-35. An offense led by explosive playmakers like quarterback Seth Griffin and running backs D’Ante Tidwell and Cade Petty put up great numbers, but the Mountaineers were in a lot of shootouts that were similar to those two region defeats.
Northwest Whitfield: How far can second-year starter sophomore QB Brooker take the Bruins?
Owen Brooker led Northwest to an 8-3 finish, the second seed in the playoffs and the program’s first playoff win since 2016. Brooker passed for 2,401 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the Bruins, finding favorite targets in wide receivers Matthew Redmond and Ray Morrison. That prolific passing attack helped Northwest to match the school’s deepest playoff run with a 28-24 come-from-behind win over Stephenson in the first round of the playoffs.
Southeast Whitfield: How do the Raiders respond to playing a non-region schedule?
Coming off an 0-10 season in 2019 and playing a non-region schedule that would make them ineligible for the playoffs, this season was all about improvement for the Raiders. First-year head coach Todd Murray led Southeast to its first win in almost two years when the Raiders defeated Armuchee on Oct. 2. The Raiders also dealt with a few positive COVID-19 tests, and two games were canceled, leaving the team with just eight games played. Southeast finished 1-7.
Daniel Mayes is the sports editor of the Daily Citizen-News. Write to him at danielmayes@dailycitizen.news.
