Three Whitfield County high schools won state soccer championships in 2021.
Will that tough-to-top feat repeat this year? We’ll find out in the coming weeks. The state soccer playoffs get underway tonight, and 13 local teams are vying for state championships.
All eight boys soccer programs at schools in Whitfield or Murray counties qualified for the postseason this year, and five girls teams are in the postseason. Two of last year’s state champions, Dalton High School and Southeast Whitfield’s boys teams, enter the playoffs as region champs, while the third — Coahulla Creek — tries to defend its Class 3A title from the second seed in Region 6-3A. North Murray topped Coahulla Creek for the region title.
Dalton Academy’s boys, Dalton’s girls and Northwest’s girls also enter the playoffs as region champs.
DaltonBoth Dalton soccer teams sprinted through Region 5-6A play without a defeat to earn the region championship.
The boys enter the playoffs looking to win the Class 6A state championship for the third consecutive year that the state soccer playoffs have been held. Dalton won in 2019, and the 2020 playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19.
The Catamounts open their title defense with a home game Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Region 7-6A’s Centennial.
The Lady Cats won back-to-back region titles for the first time in school history. Dalton reached the Sweet 16 last year before falling to eventual state runner-up Cambridge.
This year, Dalton draws River Ridge in the first round on Thursday at home at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast WhitfieldThe defending Class 4A state champion Southeast Whitfield boys secured the Region 7-4A championship with a dramatic overtime win over Northwest Whitfield. The Raiders have the benefit of home-field advantage in at least the first two rounds of the state playoffs.
Southeast starts by hosting Hampton Friday.
The girls fell to Northwest in the regular season finale with a chance to force a tie at the top of the standings. The Lady Raiders fell to the third seed in a tough region despite finishing the regular season 13-2-3.
Southeast travels to Fayette County for a first round game on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Northwest WhitfieldNorthwest narrowly missed a sweep of both the girls and boys region championships when Southeast Whitfield scored two goals late in overtime to defeat the Northwest boys in a season-ending region title contest.
The Northwest girls won Region 7-4A for the second straight year and head into the playoffs as the region’s top seed.
The girls made the school’s deepest playoff run last year before being bounced by state runner-up Marist in the Final Four, and the Lady Bruins look to make another deep run this year. Northwest draws Hampton in a home game Thursday at 5:30 to open the playoffs.
The boys, after falling just short of a region championship, host Fayette County, Region 5-4A’s third seed, in the first round on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Coahulla CreekThe boys missed out on a region title to North Murray after losing a load of talent from their Class 3A state championship from last season. The Colts are the second seed in Region 6-3A.
The Colts started slowly in 2022, losing its first three games, but have gone 9-2-3 since then. They’ll draw Region 8’s Monroe Area in the first round Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Lady Colts are back in the playoffs with a third-place finish in Region 6-3A. They travel to play East Jackson in Commerce tonight.
Dalton AcademyThe Dalton Academy boys had a solid showing for the school’s first year of competition.
Coach Rury Alvarez led the first-year program to a 13-2 regular season finish and the Region 6-A Public championship.
The Pumas kick off the school’s first postseason appearance by hosting Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy out of Winder in the first round of the Class A Public playoffs on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Christian HeritageThe Lions’ boys team missed out on a region title with a loss to Walker in the final game of the regular season, but Christian Heritage enters the playoffs as the second seed in Region 7-A Private.
Pinecrest Academy downed Christian Heritage on the road in round one last year, but the Lions host the first round of the Class A Private playoffs in 2022. Christian Heritage draws Region 5’s Wesleyan on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
North MurrayThe North Murray boys won Region 6-3A for their first region title since 2018, while the girls make their first playoff appearance in school history.
The boys streaked through region play undefeated to earn the top spot in the playoffs. The Mountaineers host Hart County Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
In the girls first playoff berth, the Lady Mountaineers travel tonight to play Oconee County, a semifinalist in last year’s playoffs and this year’s Region 8-3A champion.
Murray CountyMurray County’s boys grabbed the fourth seed in Region 6-3A and make a playoff appearance on the road at a state semifinalist from last year. Murray travels to play Oconee County on Wednesday.
