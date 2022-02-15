TUNNEL HILL — Just two seasons after finishing the year without a win, Southeast Whitfield High School coach Ben Oliver thought next year might be the year to look to for a possible playoff appearance for his young boys basketball team.
Instead, his Raiders are heading to the state playoffs a year early.
In the Region 7-4A tournament at Northwest Whitfield Tuesday night, sixth-seeded Southeast knocked off third-seeded Cedartown 54-50 to secure a spot in the Class 4A playoffs and set up a showdown in the tournament semifinals with Northwest on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“When you make the state playoffs, it’s huge for the program,” Oliver said. “Honestly, this is a year early for what we thought. To be able to do it is great.”
Southeast (12-14) got a little bit of separation over Cedartown (10-13) late in the third quarter after what had been a tight game through the first half.
The Raiders led 15-14 after the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime.
Southeast led by nine at the end of the third quarter, then led by as many as 11 early in the fourth quarter thanks in part to some stifling defense. Turnovers led to easy Southeast buckets.
“We played great defense tonight against a physical team,” Oliver said.
Cedartown cut the lead to as little as two late in the fourth quarter, but clutch free throws from Cal Rich and Matthew Brock and a timely score from Victor Arrellin helped keep Southeast ahead.
“We just came together at the end, and it was a great team win to hold on,” said Rich, who led Southeast with 20 points. Brock scored 13, while Job Willis scored all nine of his points in the first half to help power the early Raider attack.
Rich, a junior, was a freshman on the 0-26 Southeast team from two seasons ago.
“It means a lot to make the playoffs,” Rich said. “We really came from nothing and got to something. Look where we are now, going to state.”
A state berth is secured, but the Raiders will play for positioning — and a region championship — as the tournament progresses.
The intra-county semifinal showdown on Thursday matches up the Raiders against a Northwest team coming into the game at 22-3 and on a 12-game win streak.
But, the Raiders are one of those three Bruin losses, having upended the second seed 56-54 on the Northwest home floor in December. That was the only home loss for Northwest all year.
“We’ve got a good group of guys that are ready to go,” Oliver said. “We’ve been playing the best basketball we’ve played all year long in the last two weeks.”
