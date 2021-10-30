Adairsville shuts down North Murray 47-18 in important game for playoff race

North Murray High School hosted Adairsville Friday night in hopes of locking up the third seed in Region 6-3A.

Instead, the Mountaineers surrendered a 47-18 loss to the visiting region foe and will need to battle next week to secure a playoff spot.

North Murray (6-3, 4-3 Region 6-3A) led 8-6 in the first quarter after a 26-yard pass from Seth Griffin to Judson Petty, but Adairsville (7-2, 5-2 Region 6-3A) pulled away from there.

A rushing touchdown by Jonathan Gough pulled the Tigers ahead 12-8 in the first, and Eli Agnew rushed in to put North Murray behind 19-8 early in the second.

Owen Hannah hit a 28-yard field goal to draw North Murray within 19-11 midway through the second, but Gough reach the end zone for his second rushing score to put Adairsville up 26-11.

North Murray fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Chris Roper was able to put the Tigers up 33-11 at the halftime break with a rushing touchdown.

Agnew scored two rushing touchdowns after half to increase the Adairsville lead before the Mountaineers managed a late score.

North Murray travels to play LaFayette next week with a lot on the line. The Mountaineers can secure the region's fourth seed with a win Friday night at 7:30 in their regular season finale, but a loss could put them in jeopardy of missing out on the postseason. A Mountaineer loss and a Sonoraville win over Coahulla Creek next week would lock North Murray, LaFayette and Sonoraville in a three-way tie for the four spot. If North Murray falls and Coahulla Creek upends Sonoraville, LaFayette would get the last playoff spot.

