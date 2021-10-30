Adairsville shuts down North Murray 47-18 in important game for playoff race

North Murray High School hosted Adairsville Friday night in hopes of locking up the third seed in Region 6-3A.
Instead, the Mountaineers surrendered a 47-18 loss to the visiting region foe and will need to battle next week to secure a playoff spot.
North Murray (6-3, 4-3 Region 6-3A) led 8-6 in the first quarter after a 26-yard pass from Seth Griffin to Judson Petty, but Adairsville (7-2, 5-2 Region 6-3A) pulled away from there.
A rushing touchdown by Jonathan Gough pulled the Tigers ahead 12-8 in the first, and Eli Agnew rushed in to put North Murray behind 19-8 early in the second.
Owen Hannah hit a 28-yard field goal to draw North Murray within 19-11 midway through the second, but Gough reach the end zone for his second rushing score to put Adairsville up 26-11.
North Murray fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Chris Roper was able to put the Tigers up 33-11 at the halftime break with a rushing touchdown.
Agnew scored two rushing touchdowns after half to increase the Adairsville lead before the Mountaineers managed a late score.
North Murray travels to play LaFayette next week with a lot on the line. The Mountaineers can secure the region's fourth seed with a win Friday night at 7:30 in their regular season finale, but a loss could put them in jeopardy of missing out on the postseason. A Mountaineer loss and a Sonoraville win over Coahulla Creek next week would lock North Murray, LaFayette and Sonoraville in a three-way tie for the four spot. If North Murray falls and Coahulla Creek upends Sonoraville, LaFayette would get the last playoff spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.