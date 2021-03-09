After a year off, the Roman Open golf tournament aims to get back to helping local charities

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the Roman Open charity golf tournament organizers know that giving is as important now as ever.
After a year away because of the virus, the Dalton-based charity tournament that's been around since 1975 is back this year on Monday, May 10, at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
"Everyone, including our sponsors and our charities, has been affected by COVID," said Anthony Boatwright, a member of the tournament's board of directors. "Some charities rely on us as part of their budget. Because of COVID and not being able to do it last year, we're really two years behind on helping those guys out. The more success we have this year, the more we can help out."
The tournament, which originated as a benefit by area religious leaders to help pay for a new roof on St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dalton, now gives to almost 40 charitable causes focused in Whitfield and Murray counties. The event has raised $1.9 million for charitable causes in Northwest Georgia since its inception.
The tournament was cancelled last year as COVID-19 spread, and the event will accept 220 participants this year — down from 260 in years past — to help with social distancing.
"It will fill up fast, with us having lower numbers available," said Lee Smith, the board's acting president.
The open offers morning and afternoon flights, and the championship flight — open to 10 teams — has sold out already. Interested golfers can request their desired tee times when they register online at RomanOpen.com. The cost for each golfer is $250, and each participant can choose his or her team of three or four golfers. Payment can be made on the website while registering or on the day of the event.
That fee also gets you a meal and refreshments, which are provided by the country club, the Dalton Mall Chick-fil-A and Eagle Rock Distributing Co.
The tournament's website has been revamped, with help from Dalton software development company InventureIT, in preparation for this year's open to give potential participants the opportunity to register online rather than in person.
"You can do pretty much everything to register or sponsor us on that website," Smith said.
Also found on the website, along with more information on the open's history, are sponsorship opportunities that are open for contribution, whether from individuals or businesses.
"Whether it's a dollar or 10,000, every little bit helps," Boatwright said. "We wouldn't be able to do it without sponsors."
To get that help, the open has received support from several companies and businesses including AdvanSix; Alliant Health Plans; Browne, Draper & Land Financial Concepts; Engineered Floors; and Shaw Industries. Local artist Chris Beck is partnering with tournament organizers on trophy designs.
To put on such a large tournament, Boatwright, Smith and company also rely on volunteers. About 150 are needed each year, and organizers are still seeking helpers for the event.
"Whether you shout out a raffle ticket request, drive a golf cart or run a beverage stand, you're welcome to come out and see what we're all about," Boatwright said. "We're more than just a golf tournament."
